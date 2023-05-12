Maruti Sales Breakup April 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki commands a major market share of 41.4 percent in the passenger vehicle segment in India

Maruti Suzuki has posted a YoY growth in passenger vehicle sales in April 2023 even as the company continues to contend with shortage of electronic components that has had some impact on production. Total PV sales in the past month stood at 1,37,320 units, up 13 percent over 1,21,995 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 3 percent as against 1,32,673 units sold in March 2023.

Maruti Suzuki is also currently offering hefty discounts and exchange schemes on select models for the month of May 2023 which will boost sales. It was sales of its compact segment such as cars list Swift, WagonR, V Brezza and Baleno that brought in most sales last month.

Maruti Car Sales April 2023 Breakup

The WagonR was at No. 1 with 20,879 units sold in April 2023. This was an 18 percent YoY and 21 percent MoM growth over 17,766 units sold in April 2022 and 17,305 units sold in March 2023 respectively. At No. 2, Swift sales improved by 111 percent YoY to 18,753 units in April 2023, up from 8,898 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also saw a 7 percent growth from 17,559 units sold in March 2023. Maruti Baleno was up next with 16,180 units sold in April 2023, a 48 percent YoY growth over 10,938 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales were flat at 16,168 units sold in March 2023 relating to a 12 unit volume growth.

Sales of the Vitara Brezza remained flat on a YoY basis at 11,836 units sold in April 2023. This was a marginal 1 percent growth as against 11,764 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however saw de-growth of 27 percent compared to 16,227 units sold in March 2023. In the mini segment, it was Maruti Alto that posted both YoY and MoM growth at 11,548 units in April 2023. This was an 11 percent growth over 10,443 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales improved by 26 percent from 9,139 units sold in March 2023.

Sales of both the Eeco van and Maruti DZire sedan fell in the past month. Eeco sales dipped 6 percent YoY and 12 percent MoM to 10,504 units, down from 11,154 units sold in April 2022 and 11,995 units sold in March 2023. DZire sales also dipped 5 percent YoY and 24 percent MoM to 10,132 units. There were 10,701 units and 13,394 units sold in April 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

Fronx 1st Month Sales

The new Fronx has also found a place of pride on the sales list with 8,784 units sold in the first month of its official launch in the country. Launched late last year, Maruti Grand Vitara sales stood at 7,742 units in the past month. This was a MoM de-growth of 23 percent from 10,045 units sold in March 2023.

Maruti Ertiga too suffered a significant de-growth to just 5,532 units sold in April 2023, this was down 63 percent YoY from 14,889 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales dipped 39 percent from 9,028 units sold in March 2023. Celerio sales also fell 31 percent YoY to 4,890 units, down from 7,066 units sold in April 2023 though it was a MoM growth of 5 percent from 4,646 units sold in March 2023.

Lower down the list was also the Ignis (4,101 units), S-Presso (2,562 units), XL6 (2,860 units) and Ciaz (1,017 units). Out of these, it was Ciaz sales that improved significantly by 76 percent YoY and 239 percent MoM.