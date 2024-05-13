Maruti Sales Breakup April 2024 – WagonR, Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki had nearly 1.38 lakh units sold in India in April 2024 with the WagonR, Brezza and DZire commanding a 36% share

Once again it was Maruti Suzuki at the helm in April 2024 commanding a lion’s share of total car sales in the country. Of a total of 3,37,070 units sold in India in the past month, Maruti amassed sales of 1,37,952 units. This was a marginal YoY growth of just 0.5% from 1,37,320 units sold in April 2023 while the company has seen a 9.7% de-growth on a MoM basis over 1,52,718 units sold in March 2024.

Maruti Sales April 2024 – WagonR leads

Currently commanding a 40.9% market share, Maruti has seen highest demand for its utility vehicle lineup which includes models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6. Maruti Suzuki is currently offering hefty discounts across its Nexa lineup through the month of May 2024.

Leading with sizeable margin over other models were WagonR and Brezza. WagonR sales were at 17,850 units and while it had a setback of 15% YoY, it did well on a MoM basis with a 9% growth reported. It was also the best-selling hatchback along with the Baleno and Alto.

Brezza has seen outstanding sales growth at 45% YoY and 17% MoM to 17,113 units. It was followed by the DZire with 15,825 units sold leading to a massive 56% YoY growth while the Fronx has also been well received in the country with a 63% YoY growth to 14,286 units. Maruti Suzuki has seen lower demand for the Baleno at 14,049 units in the past month relating to a 13% YoY and 10% MoM de-growth.

Maruti Ertiga Shows off Highest YoY Growth

It was the Ertiga that received a great deal of attention last month. Sales scaled up from 5,532 units sold in April 2023 to 13,544 units relating to a 145% YoY growth, the highest growth recorded as compared to any other model in the company lineup.

Eeco sales also increased YoY by 15% to 12,060 units while Maruti Alto, once a top selling model, has seen lower sales down to 9,043 units last month. Grand Vitara also suffered a YoY and MoM setback to 7,651 units while the XL6 saw increased demand by 23% to 3,509 units.

Swift sales declined by over 78% to just 4,094 units in April 2024. This is due to the fact that Maruti has launched the new Swift in May 2024. Expect Swift sales to get a boost in coming months.

The list also included Celerio (3,220 units), S-Presso (2,476 units), Ignis (1,915 units), Ciaz (867 units), Jimny (257 units) and Invicto (193 units) each of which with the exception of Jimny and Invicto have posted a YoY decline in sales.