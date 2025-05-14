Maruti Sales Breakup April 2025 – Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Swift, WagonR, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki posted a marginal 1 % YoY growth in April 2025 even as its MoM sales declined by 8%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set strong targets for FY26. The country’s largest automaker hopes to double its pace of market growth, setting production goals at 2.55 million which will be a 10% YoY growth. While this includes both domestic and global volumes, let us see how the company performed in the past month.

Maruti Sales April 2025

With a strong lineup of cars across various segments, Maruti domestic sales stood at 1,38,704 units in April 2025, up 1% over 1,37,952 units sold in April 2024. Currently commanding a 39.2% market share, the company found its MoM sales dip by 8%. This was when compared to 1,50,743 unit sales of March 2025.

In terms of sales, it was the company’s compact car lineup such as the DZire, Swift and Ignis that received more positive response. Dzire sedan was the 2nd best-selling car in India after the Hyundai Creta garnering 16,996 unit sales, a 7% YoY growth from 15,825 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also showed off a positive trend with a 10% growth over 15,460 units sold in March 2025.

Maruti Brezza sales dipped marginally by 1% to 16,971 units while it improved by 3% on a MoM basis. The Ertiga continued to show strong momentum with 15,780 unit sales in the past month, a 17% YoY growth from 13544 unit sales of April 2024. MoM sales however, declined by 6% from 16,805 units sold in March 2025. Sales grew to 14,592 units, a 256% YoY growth from just 4,094 unit sales of April 2024. The surge in YoY sales is because of new Swift launch back in May 2024. Sales however dipped MoM by 18% from 17,746 units sold in March 2025.

In 5th and 6th position were the Fronx and WagonR. While Fronx sales remained flat at 14,345 units, it did receive better MoM attention with a 5% growth from 13,669 unit sales of March 2025. Sales of the WagonR dived 25% YoY and 22% MoM to 13,413 units in the past month. Maruti Baleno too saw lower YoY growth by 6% with 13,180 units sold last month though sales improved by 7% MoM over 12,357 units in March 2025.

Eeco and Grand Vitara Face YoY Decline

Lower down the sales list, the Eeco and Grand Vitara saw lower demand. Eeco sales dipped 5% to 11,438 units while it posted a 10% MoM growth. Grand Vitara too suffered a 6% YoY degrowth to 7,154 units, down from 7,651 unit sales of April 2024 while it saw an even more severe dive in MoM sales which fell by 31%.

The Alto hatchback too posted poor YoY and MoM performance with double digit decline and just 5,606 unit sales in April 2025. Maruti XL6 on the other hand saw its sales escalate to 4,140 units which was an 18% YoY and 33% MoM growth over 3,509 units and 3,105 units sold in April 2024 and March 2025 respectively.

The Ignis, Celerio and S Presso followed in quick succession with only the Ignis seeing positive sales at 1,936 units. Celerio and S Presso sales declined sharply both YoY and MoM. The Maruti Jimny has received greater attention in domestic markets. Sales went up to 431 units last month which was a 68% YoY growth while MoM sales too improved by 65%. Not much buyer attention was steered towards the Ciaz, sales of which dipped 63% YoY and 53% MoM to just 321 units. Invicto registered 201 unit sales last month. This was a 4% YoY growth from 193 unit sales. MoM sales however, declined sharply by 32% from 294 units.