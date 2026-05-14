Maruti Sales Breakup April 2026 – Dzire, Ertiga, Fronx, WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Victoris

Maruti Suzuki posted strong YoY and MoM growth in April 2026, with market share rising to 42.5%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest carmaker, started FY2026-27 on a strong note with healthy gains in both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) sales. The company sold a total of 1,87,704 units in April 2026, registering a 35.33% YoY growth over 1,38,704 units sold in April 2025. Sales were also up 12.93% MoM compared to 1,66,219 units sold in March 2026.

Maruti Suzuki was among the few major carmakers to record growth on both YoY and MoM basis during the month. Demand remained strong across multiple segments including compact sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and MPVs. Models like Dzire, Fronx, Swift and Ertiga were among the biggest contributors to the company’s strong monthly performance.

Maruti Sales Breakup April 2026

Dzire emerged as Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling model in April 2026 with 23,580 units sold. Sales improved by 38.74% YoY and 11.10% MoM, allowing the compact sedan to retain its position among India’s top-selling cars. Ertiga followed closely with 19,063 units, posting a 20.80% YoY and 11.66% MoM growth. Fronx continued its strong momentum as well, recording 18,829 unit sales with a healthy 31.26% YoY and 21.16% MoM increase.

WagonR and Baleno also delivered strong numbers. WagonR sales stood at 18,648 units, up 39.03% YoY and 9.53% MoM, while Baleno registered 18,306 units with 38.89% YoY and 11.68% MoM growth. Swift too witnessed improved demand with 17,829 units sold, growing 22.18% YoY and 22.58% MoM.

Brezza Declines, Victoris Adds Strong Volumes

Among the few models to witness decline was Brezza. Sales fell to 14,124 units, down 16.78% YoY and 12.44% MoM. Despite the drop, Brezza remained among the company’s top-selling SUVs. The newly introduced Victoris contributed 13,701 units in April 2026, while Eeco maintained steady performance with 13,087 units, up 14.42% YoY and 15.48% MoM.

Alto sales nearly doubled YoY to 10,856 units, marking a strong 93.65% increase over 5,606 units sold in April 2025. However, sales were down 5.72% compared to March 2026. Grand Vitara recorded stable growth with 7,718 units sold, up 7.88% YoY and 14.41% MoM. One of the biggest surprises came from S-Presso, whose sales jumped to 5,210 units. This translated to a massive 617.63% YoY and 2205.31% MoM growth, largely due to a low base effect.

XL6 sales declined to 3,527 units, down 14.81% YoY and 10.91% MoM. Celerio, on the other hand, posted strong gains with 2,296 units sold, up 55.77% YoY and 69.70% MoM. Jimny sales improved to 693 units while Invicto added 237 units during the month. Ignis and Ciaz recorded zero sales in April 2026, indicating that both models have effectively reached the end of their lifecycle in the domestic market.