Maruti Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Brezza, Ertiga, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Fronx, EECO, Dzire

Brezza was not only the best-selling Maruti car, it was also the highest selling car in India in August 2024

August 2024 was a tepid month in terms of car sales. Heavy and unprecedented rains and severe flooding in a large number of regions cast a dark cloud over auto sales last month. Not only did a large percentage of automakers report lower YoY sales, but even the country’s largest automaker has seen its sales fall by 8% on a YoY basis.

Maruti Sales Breakup August 2024

Maruti Suzuki sales in August 2024 fell by 8% YoY to 1,43,075 units. This was over 1,56,114 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales however, saw a 4% improvement from 1,37,463 units sold in July 2024. Maruti Brezza topped the sales charts last month. It was not only the best-selling model in the company lineup but even stood at No. 1 on the list of top 10 best-selling cars and SUV during the month of August 2024.

Brezza sales were at 19,190 units last month, a 32% improvement over 14,572 units sold in August 2023 while MoM sales were up 31% when compared to 14,676 units sold in July 2024. It was followed by the Ertiga at No. 2. Ertiga also posted improved YoY and MoM sales to 18,580 units, a 51% YoY and 18% MoM growth. This was over 12,315 units and 15,701 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively.

WagonR sales also saw positive results last month with 16,450 units sold. This was a 6% YoY improvement from 15,578 units sold in August 2023 while MoM sales grew by 2% from 16,191 units sold in July 2024. Maruti Swift sales fell by 31% in August 2024 to 12,844 units, down from 18,653 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales performance also suffered a 24% setback. There had been 16,854 units of the Swift sold in July 2024. Maruti is getting ready to launch Swift CNG this week.

Even as Maruti Baleno hatchback saw a 34% MoM improvement in demand to 12,485 units in August 2024, its YoY sales fell by 33% over 18,516 units sold in August 2023. It was followed by the Fronx with 12,387 units sold in August 2024, recording a 2% YoY and 13% MoM improvement in sales. Eeco van sales on the other hand dipped 7% YoY and 8% MoM to 10,985 units while lower down the sales list was the DZire with 10,627 unit sales.

Maruti Sales Sub 10,000 units in August 2024

With sales in the sub-10,000 unit segment was the Grand Vitara with 9,021 unit sales last month. Celerio posted a YoY and MoM decline by 24% and 4% respectively. It was followed by the Alto (8,546 units), Celerio (3,181 units) and XL6 (2,740 units).

The sales list also included the Ignis (2,464 units), S Presso (2,102 units), Ciaz (707 units), Jimny (592 units) and Invicto (1764 units). Of these models, while the Ignis has seen positive YoY and MoM sales, the S Presso, Ciaz and Invicto suffered a YoY decline.