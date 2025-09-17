Maruti Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Ertiga, Dzire, Brezza, Baleno, Fronx, Swift

Maruti Ertiga and Dzire were the 2 top selling cars in August 2025 while the WagonR came a close 4th

As Maruti Suzuki models get cheaper across range and new and reduced rates have been announced, the company could herald in a prosperous festive season. However, in anticipation of these reduced prices, buyers put off purchases in August 2025 which led to a significant decline in sales. Sales fell by 8% to 1,31,278 units in August 2025 do0wn from 1,43,075 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales suffered a 5% de-growth when compared to 1,37,775 unit sales of July 2025. Here we take a closer look at the company’s sales report for August 2025 and assess the performance of each model in the company portfolio.

Maruti Sales August 2025

Maruti Ertiga was atop the company sales list while it was also the best-selling car in India in August 2025. Sales stood at 18,445 units which was a marginal 1% YoY decline while MoM sales improved by 11% from 16,604 units sold in July 2025. Dzire sedan sales grew by 55% YoY to 16,509 units from 10,627 units while it suffered a MoM setback by 21% from 20,895 units sold in the previous month.

At No. 3 was the WagonR with 14,552 unit sales last month. It posted a 12% YoY and 1% MoM decline but sales could soon pick up as the new GST regulations will bring down prices by as much as Rs 64,000 depending on variant. Maruti Suzuki Brezza, though a highly successful compact SUV in India, has also seen its sales decline sharply by 29% YoY and 3% MoM to 13,620 units.

Improved sales were reported for Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno at 12,549 units. This was a 1% YoY growth while MoM sales remained flat. Fronx sales that saw a marginal improvement on a YoY basis, declined by 3% MoM to 12,422 units from 12,872 units sold in July 2025. The Fronx has recorded momentous sales as it recorded a 5 lakh production milestone, a feat achieved in 28 months of launch.

It was the Swift hatchback that came next in order with 12,385 units sold last month. It reported a 4% YoY and 13% MoM decline. Likewise, Maruti Eeco van also suffered YoY and MoM setback in sales with 10,785 units sold last month. There had been 12,341 units sold in July 2025 marking a steep 13% MoM de-growth.

Sub-10,000 Unit Maruti Sales August 2025

There were several models in the company portfolio that failed to record sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Grand Vitara sales were at 5,743 units suffering a 36% YoY de-growth from 9,021 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales ended with a 10% decline when compared to 6,373 units sold in July 2025. Alto sales too fell both YoY and MoM to 5,520 units while recording 35% lower sales as compared to 8,546 units sold in the same month of last year. MoM sales were down by 7% from 5,910 units.

The most visible impact was seen for the Maruti XL6. Sales surged by 9% YoY to 2,973 units from 2,740 units while MoM sales were higher by 39% from 2,146 units sold in July 2025. Maruti Ignis, while it reported a 15% de-growth on a YoY basis to 2,097 units, it saw its sales improve by 6% MoM over 1,977 unit sales.

Maruti Celerio (1,505 units) and S-Presso (1,333 units) have both suffered YoY decline by 53% and 37% respectively. However, both these models have seen sales growth on a MoM basis by 8% and 46% respectively. Stronger demand was seen in the case of the Jimny, as sales improved to 603 units from 592 units YoY and by 67% over 362 unit sales of July 2025. At No. 16 on the list was the Invicto with 237 units sold last month marking a sizable 36% YoY growth from 174 units sold in August 2024. It was however, a 32% MoM decline from 351 units sold in the month of July 2025.