Maruti Sales Breakup Dec 2022 – Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza, EECO, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki has suffered a YoY de-growth of 8.9 percent while MoM sales fell 15.4 percent in December 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a lead selling automaker in India has seen lackluster sales in December 2022. Though the company topped sales charts and was the only automaker to cross 1 lakh unit mark in sales, total sales fell 9 percent YoY to 1,12,010 units in December 2022, down from 1,23,016 units sold in Dec 2021.

MoM sales also remained in the red by 15 percent from 1,32,395 units sold in Nov 2022. Market share dipped to 40.7 percent in Dec 2022 from 48.4 percent held in Nov 2022. Baleno was the highest selling model in the company lineup last month. Sales increased 17 percent YoY to 16,932 units, up from 14,558 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 19 percent from 20,945 units sold in Nov 2022.

Maruti Sales Breakup Dec 2022

It was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 3 row MPV that came in at No. 2 on this list with 12,273 units sold in Dec 2022, up 4 percent from 11,840 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, fell 11 percent from 13,818 units sold in Nov 2022. To add more excitement to the Ertiga lineup, Maruti Arena Black Edition has been introduced for Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga.

Next in line was the Maruti Swift hatchback. Sales fell YoY by 23 percent and MoM by 20 percent to 12,061 units. There were 15,661 units sold in Dec 2021 and 15,153 units sold in Nov 2022. Maruti Swift sees a new and improved competitor with the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS recently launched.

Sales improved in Dec 2022 for both the DZire and Brezza. DZire sales were higher by 13 percent YoY to 11,997 units from 10,633 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales fell by 17 percent from 14,456 units sold in Nov 2022. The DZire is the only sedan that continues to remain a favorite. Brezza on the other hand saw sales of 11,200 units in the past month, up 18 percent YoY from 9,531 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales remained flat with a 1 percent de-growth over 11,324 units sold in Nov 2022.

Maruti Eeco Van Sales Growth

There was increased demand for the Eeco van last month. Sales improved 15 percent YoY to 10,581 units from 9,165 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 47 percent from 7,183 units sold in Nov 2022.

WagonR sales followed in quick succession with 10,181 units sold last month, a YoY de-growth of 48 percent from 19,728 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also fell 31 percent from 14,720 units sold in Nov 2022. However, taking into account sales in CY 2022, the WagonR was at No. 1 with 2,17,317 units sold during the Jan-Dec 2022 period.

Maruti Alto, Grand Vitara and Ignis followed in terms of higher sales. Alto sales dipped to 8,648 units relating to a YoY and Mom De-growth. Grand Vitara on the other hand saw a 39 percent MoM growth to 6,171 units while Ignis sales grew 63 percent YoY to 5,241 units from 3,209 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales improved marginally by 3 percent. Maruti Suzuki also had the XL6 (3,364 units) Ciaz (1,154 units), S-Presso (1,117 units) and Celerio (1,090 units) on this list.