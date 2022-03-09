Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Alto, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki sales in February 2022 led by Swift and Dzire

Current market situation sees Maruti Suzuki deal with sales decline both in January and February 2022. This in turn puts stress on MSIL’s quarter results, especially since the close to FY22 is around the corner. While the tally for domestic PV sales in the last 11 months is fairly close, considering the noticeable increase in exports in recent months, MSIL has thus far fortified its lead over sales for the same period last year.

Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Swift Leads

For February 2022, Swift sales crossed the 19.2k mark. YoY volume loss stood at 1,062 units, down from 20,264 units at 5.24 percent volume loss. MoM Swift sales were more or less flat following marginal growth.

This was closely followed by Dzire, sales for which is reported at 17,438 units. It’s a marked YoY improvement, up from 11,901 units at volume gain of 5,537 units. MoM Dzire sales growth stood at 16.51 percent, up from 14,967 units. Maruti recently launched Dzire CNG.

WagonR sales fell to 14,669 units, down from 18,728 units. Volume loss is reported at just over 4k units following a decline of 21.67 percent. MoM WagonR sales fell by over a quarter, down from 20,334 units. Volume loss stood at 5,665 units.

Maruti Baleno sales decline was the highest owing to the incoming new model year car. Following its launch, Baleno sales are expected to improve. Sales fell to 12,570 units, down from 20,070 units. Volume loss stood at 7.5k units at 37.37 percent decline. The month before, Baleno sales were even lower at 6,791 units.

Ertiga, Alto, Celerio, Brezza Sales Feb 2022

Ertiga sales rose to 11,649 units, up from 9,774 units. Volume gain stood at 1,875 units at 19.18 percent growth. MoM sales were more or less flat having declined by 1.67 percent. Alto sales fell to 11,551 units, down from 16,919 units. Volume loss is reported at 5,368 units at 31.73 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 12,342 units to a volume loss of 791 units.

Celerio sales are up at 9,896 units from 6,214 units. Volume gain stood at almost 3.7k units. MoM sales too stood improved, up from 8,279 units at volume gain of 1,617 units. Brezza sales are reported at 9,256 units, down from 11,585 units. Volume loss stood at 2,329 units at 20.10 percent decline. MoM sales were marginally down at 3.24 percent.

Total sales decline – Maruti Feb 2022

Eeco sales followed closely at 9,190 units, down from 11,891 units. Volume loss stood at 2,701 units at 22.71 percent decline. MoM Eeco sales fell from 10,528 units to a volume loss of 1,338 units. S-Presso sales improved at 8,140 units, up from 7,040 units. Volume gain stood at 1.1k units at 15.63 percent gain.

Ignis sales too are in green territory at just over 4k units, up from 3,340 units. Volume gain is reported at 680 units at 20.36 percent growth. MoM Ignis sales improvement was noticeable, having doubled, up from 1,993 units. XL6 sales stood at 3.3k units, up from 3k units at 9.40 percent growth. MoM sales improved, up from 3,085 units.

Ciaz sales were up at 1,912 units from 1,510 units. Volume gain stood at 402 units. In January Ciaz sales stood at 1,666 units. S-Cross sales fell less than halved at 1,151 units, down from 2.5k units. Volume loss stood at 1,354 units. Mom sales fell by just below a thousand units, down from 2,116 units.

In all, sales are down to 1,33,948 units from 1,44,761 units. Volume loss stood at 10,813 units at 7.47 percent decline. MoM sales improved, up from 1,28,924 units at 3.90 percent growth. Volume gain stood at just over 5k units.