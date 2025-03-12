Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Fronx, Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga, Dzire, Vitara, Alto

Maruti Suzuki maintained its stronghold in the Indian automotive market in February 2025, registering total sales of 1,60,791 units, reflecting a marginal 0.32% YoY growth over 1,60,272 units sold in February 2024. While some models showed significant growth, others recorded a decline in sales.

Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Fronx emerged as the top-selling model, with 21,461 units sold, marking an impressive 51.48% YoY growth over 14,168 units in February 2024. This subcompact SUV continues to gain popularity for its bold design and premium features. WagonR, another consistent performer, saw a 2.41% YoY increase, selling 19,879 units compared to 19,412 units in the same period last year.

Swift remained a key volume driver for Maruti, with 16,269 units sold, showing a 23.58% YoY growth over 13,165 units in February 2024. On the other hand, Baleno experienced a 11.63% YoY decline, with sales dropping to 15,480 units from 17,517 units last year.

Brezza saw a slight 2.37% drop in sales, with 15,392 units sold compared to 15,765 units a year ago. Meanwhile, Ertiga recorded 14,868 units, marking a 4.19% decline from 15,519 units in February 2024. Dzire sedan also faced a 7.22% YoY decline, selling 14,694 units against 15,837 units last year.

Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

EECO reported sales of 11,493 units, declining by 5.38% YoY from 12,147 units in the previous year. Grand Vitara saw a 3.03% decline, selling 10,669 units compared to 11,002 units in February 2024. Meanwhile, the Alto, once the undisputed leader in the entry-level car segment, saw a sharp 27.14% decline, with 8,541 units sold versus 11,723 units a year ago.

Among the smaller hatchbacks, Celerio witnessed a 17.85% YoY growth, with 4,226 units sold compared to 3,586 units last year. Ignis also saw an improvement, selling 2,394 units, reflecting a 13.46% growth over 2,110 units in February 2024. On the other hand, the XL6 suffered a massive 54.12% decline, with 1,878 units sold compared to 4,093 units last year. S-Presso also saw a 44.92% decline, with 1,685 units sold, down from 3,059 units in February 2024.

In the sedan category, Ciaz stood out with a remarkable 128.07% YoY growth, selling 1,097 units versus 481 units last year. There are reports that Ciaz will be discontinued from next month. The Jimny, Maruti’s off-road SUV, recorded 385 units, reflecting a 19.57% YoY increase from 322 units in February 2024. The Invicto posted 380 units, slightly improving by 3.83% YoY from 366 units a year ago.

While Maruti Suzuki’s overall sales remained stable with slight growth, shifting consumer preferences toward SUVs and premium offerings reflect changing market dynamics. The strong performance of Fronx, Swift, and Ciaz, coupled with the decline in Alto, XL6, and S-Presso, indicates a trend toward feature-rich, aspirational models over traditional budget-friendly cars.