Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Fronx, Victoris

Maruti Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Dzire Leads, Entry Hatchbacks Continue To Struggle

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,61,000 units in February 2026, registering marginal 0.13% YoY growth compared to 1,60,791 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 7.75% MoM when compared to 1,74,529 units recorded in January 2026. Sedans and MPVs remained the strongest contributors to volumes during the month, while several entry-level hatchbacks and some SUVs recorded notable declines.

Dzire Tops Maruti Sales Charts

Maruti Dzire emerged as the brand’s best-selling model in February 2026 with 19,326 units, reflecting a 31.5% YoY growth compared to 14,694 units sold in February last year. On a month-on-month basis, sales dipped slightly by 1.5% from 19,629 units recorded in January 2026.

Following closely behind was Brezza, which registered 17,863 units in February 2026. This represented a 16% YoY increase over 15,392 units sold in February 2025, while MoM sales improved by 2.2% compared to 17,486 units in January. Ertiga MPV continued to maintain strong demand with 17,807 units sold, marking a 19.8% YoY increase from 14,868 units in February 2025. Month-on-month sales, however, remained almost flat with a marginal 0.5% decline.

Among hatchbacks, Wagon R posted 14,885 units, though sales declined sharply by 25% YoY from 19,879 units. On a MoM basis, the decline was relatively minor at 1.5%. Swift recorded 14,833 units in February 2026, reflecting a 9% YoY drop from 16,269 units and a steeper 16.7% MoM decline from 17,806 units in January. Similarly, Baleno sales stood at 14,632 units, down 5.5% YoY from 15,480 units while also declining 12.8% MoM.

Fronx crossover registered 13,898 units, witnessing a sharp 35% YoY decline compared to 21,461 units in February 2025. However, MoM sales improved slightly by 4% from 13,353 units. Maruti’s relatively new Victoris recorded 13,021 units in February. Compared to January’s 15,240 units, this represented a 14.6% MoM decline. Meanwhile, Eeco van continued to maintain steady demand with 11,620 units, showing a modest 1.1% YoY growth but a 2.5% MoM decline.

Alto Leads Sub-10k Segment

Among models selling below the 10,000 unit mark, Alto registered 9,787 units, showing a 14.6% YoY increase compared to 8,541 units last year. However, sales dropped 20.5% MoM from 12,314 units in January. Grand Vitara recorded 5,859 units, reflecting a steep 45% YoY decline from 10,669 units and a 16.7% MoM drop. Ever since the launch of Victoris, Grand Vitara sales have been in the red.

XL6 MPV performed strongly with 3,633 units, registering an impressive 93% YoY growth over 1,878 units sold in February 2025. MoM sales were slightly lower by 4.9%. Ignis sales stood at 1,848 units, down 22.8% YoY and 2.8% MoM. Celerio saw one of the sharpest declines, recording 862 units, down 79.6% YoY from 4,226 units and 42.6% MoM. Among niche SUVs, Jimny posted 532 units, reflecting a 38% YoY increase though MoM sales fell by about 10%.

Meanwhile, S-Presso sales declined sharply to 451 units, down 73% YoY and nearly 77% MoM. The premium MPV Invicto recorded 143 units, witnessing a 62% YoY decline and a 27% MoM drop. Overall, Maruti Suzuki’s February sales reflected stable demand for key volume drivers such as Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga, while several hatchbacks and select SUVs experienced notable declines amid shifting buyer preferences towards SUVs and MPVs.