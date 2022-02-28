Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Alto, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Swift

Maruti WagonR topped sales list and was the only model in company lineup to post sales above 20,000 unit mark

Maruti Suzuki, like many other automakers in India, posted a YoY de-growth in January 2022. Sales dipped to 1,28,924 units, down 7 percent over 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021. It was however a 5 percent growth over 1,23,016 units sold in December 2021.

Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – WagonR Tops

Leading the sales chart was WagonR with sales of 20,334 units, up 18 percent over 17,165 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increased 3 percent from 19,728 units sold in December 2021. Maruti has updated the WagonR, with the launch of updated 2022 WagonR.

Also posting a YoY growth was the Maruti Swift hatchback. Sales increased 11 percent YoY to 19,108 units in January 2022 from 17,180 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased 22 percent from 15,661 units sold in December 2021. Maruti WagonR, Swift and Dzire took top three spots in sales chart in the last month, even as DZire sales dipped 1 percent to 14,967 units from 15,125 units sold in January 2021. It did see a MoM increase of 41 percent from 10,633 units sold in December 2021.

Alto sales dipped on a YoY basis by 32 percent to 12,342 units, down from 18,260 units sold in January 2021. It made up for MoM sales which increased 10 percent from 11,170 units sold in December 2021. 2022 Alto gets detailed ahead of launch. It will receive a new petrol engine from Celerio. It will be based on the lightweight Heartect platform.

Ertiga, Brezza Sales

Increased demand was seen for Maruti Ertiga in January 2022. Sales stood at 11,847 units in the past month, from 9,565 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales remained flat at 11,840 units sold in December 2021. Brezza sales dipped 10 percent YoY to 9,576 units from 10,623 units sold in January 2021 but remained flat in terms of MoM sales from 9,531 units sold in December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio (8,279 units), Baleno (6,791 units) and S-Presso (6,292 units) followed in quick succession along with the XL6 at 3,085 units and Ignis of which the company sold 1,993 units in the past month. Maruti Ertiga and XL6 have a new rival in the form of Kia Carens, which is priced from Rs 8.99 lakhs.

Maruti Ciaz noted a 24 percent YoY growth in sales to 1,666 units last month from 1,347 units sold in January 2021 and up 38 percent MoM from 1,204 units sold in December 2021. Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van fell 10 percent YoY in January 2022 to 10,528 units but increased 15 percent MoM from 9,165 units sold in December 2021.

In the past month, Maruti increased prices across range and the Eeco van is now higher by Rs 27,000. The price of Maruti Eeco starts at Rs. 4.53 lakh and goes upto Rs. 5.88 lakh. It is offered in four variants that include a 5-seater standard, 5-seater AC, 5-seater AC CNG and 7-seater standard.