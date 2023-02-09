Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, EECO

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has stated moving into company showrooms along with the new Jimny 5-door

Maruti Suzuki, the No.1 automaker in India will soon have two new models in its company portfolio which will contribute to even higher sales in the months ahead. The new Jimny 5-door SUV and Fronx sub-4 meter SUV were unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan 2023 and bookings of both models have opened via the company’s exclusive NEXA dealerships.

Speaking of sales, Maruti has reported sales of 1,47,348 units in Jan 2023. This was a 14 percent YoY growth from 1,28,924 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales improved by 32 percent over 1,12,010 units sold in Dec 2022. Alto was the best-selling model in the company portfolio followed by the WagonR and Swift. Alto sales stood at 21,411 units in Jan 2023, a YoY growth of 73 percent from 12,342 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales were higher by a massive 148 percent when compared to 8,648 units sold in Dec 2022.

Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2023

It was the WagonR that was at No. 2 with sales of 20,466 units in the past month, up 1 percent YoY from 20,334 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 101 percent over 10,191 units sold in Dec 2022. The WagonR, sold via Maruti’s Arena showrooms, was the best-selling car in India in CY 2022 with 2,17,317 units sold during the period Jan – Dec 2022.

Next up in the company portfolio was the Swift with sales de-growth of 14 percent YoY to 16,440 units, down from 19,108 units sold in Jan 2022. It was however a MoM growth of 36 percent when compared to 12,061 units sold in Dec 2022. It was followed close behind by the Baleno with 16,357 units sold last month, a 141 percent YoY growth from 6,791 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, dipped marginally by 3 percent over 16,932 units sold in Dec 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sales in the past month increased by 50 percent YoY and 28 percent MoM to 14,359 units. There were 9,576 units and 11,200 units sold in Jan 2022 and Dec 2022 respectively.

Another model in the company portfolio that brought in high sales was the Eeco van. Sales of the Eeco improved by 11 percent YoY and MoM to 11,709 units. Prices of the Eeco range from Rs 5.25 to Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently being offered at a discount of Rs 24,000 in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate rebates via Arena showrooms.

Dzire, Grand Vitara, Celerio – Sales Jan 2023

DZire sedan sales on the other hand, dipped 24 percent YoY and 6 percent MoM to 11,317 units in Jan 2023. There were 14,967 units sold in Jan 2022 and 11,997 units sold in Dec 2022. Sales of the Ertiga also dipped YoY and MoM by 18 percent and 21 percent respectively to 9,750 units in Jan 2023 while Grand Vitara sales were at 8,662 units, a 40 percent MoM growth over 6,171 units sold in Dec 2022.

Sales of the Ignis escalated 193 percent on a YoY basis to 5,842 units in Jan 2023 from 1,993 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales were higher by 11 percent over 5,241 units sold in Dec 2022. There was also the S-Presso (4,035 units), Celerio (3,418 units), XL6 (2,582 units) and Ciaz (1,000 units) on this list. It may be recalled that the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has since been discontinued even as sales had stood at 2,116 units in Jan 2022. Maruti S-Cross has now been replaced by the more premium Grand Vitara.