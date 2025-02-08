Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, Alto

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest ever monthly total sales at 2,12,251 units in January 2025

Maruti Suzuki commenced the first month of the 2025 calendar year on a promising note. The company recorded total sales of 2,12,215 units. This included 1,77,688 units in domestic markets, 7,463 units supplied to other OEMs and 27,100 units in terms of exports.

Once again the No.1 best-selling OEM in India, Maruti Suzuki also posted a YoY and MoM growth in sales and a 0.8% improvement in market share to 43.2%. Retail sales in the past month stood at 1,73,599 units, up by 4.1% over 1,66,802 units sold in Jan 2024. It was an even more spectacular MoM growth by 33.4% when compared to 1,30,115 units sold in Dec 2024.

Maruti Sales Jan 2025 – WagonR At No. 1 in India

Not only was WagonR the best-selling car in the company lineup, but it was also the highest selling car in India. WagonR sales stood at 24,078 units in Jan 2025, up by 36% over 17,756 units sold in Jan 2024. The tall boy hatchback showed off even stronger MoM performance with 39% growth from 17,303 units sold in Dec 2024.

Maruti Baleno reported 19,965 unit sales last month which was a 2% YoY improvement but an even more spectacular MoM sales which escalated by 119% from 9,112 unit sales of Dec 2024. Maruti Baleno was also at No. 2 on the top 10 car list, ahead of Hyundai Creta by a good margin. It was followed at No. 3 by Swift which also saw YoY and MoM growth in demand to 17,081 units.

Next in line was Grand Vitara of which 15,784 units were sold last month. This was a 17% YoY growth but an even more profound MoM sales pitch that increased by 123% when compared to 7,093 unit sales of Dec 2024. Maruti Dzire and Fronx featured at No. 5 and 6 on this list with 15,383 units and 15,192 unit sales respectively. While Dzire suffered YoY and MoM decline in sales, Fronx showed off more positive results.

Brezza and Ertiga – Sales Decline



Brezza and Ertiga both suffered severe decline in sales down to 14,747 units and 14,248 units respectively. Brezza was the company’s No. 1 best-selling car in Dec 2024 but demand has declined considerably. Poor buyer sentiments were also witnessed by Ertiga last month.

Trailing behind these high volume pullers was Maruti Alto with an 8% YoY decline in sales to 11,352 units, down from 12,395 unit sales of Jan 2024. MoM sales however improved by 53% when compared to 7,410 units sold in Dec 2024. Demand for Eeco declined to 11,250 units relating to a 6% YoY and 4% MoM de-growth.

Maruti Suzuki’s sales list also had the XL6 with 4,403 units sold showing off a 1% YoY growth but a hefty 77% MoM improvement. Maruti Ignis (3,780 units), S-Presso (2,895 units) and Celerio (1,954 units) followed in quick succession. Each of these models have recorded outstanding MoM sales growth with the S-Presso demand rising by 36088% from just 8 unit sales of Dec 2024.

Ciaz sales stood at 768 units posting marked improvement in YoY and MoM sales while Invicto sales were up 12% YoY but declined 33% on a MoM basis to 556 units. There was also the Maruti Jimny of which 163 units were sold last month.