Maruti Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Dzire, Ertiga, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Victoris, WagonR, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India with a current market share of 38.6%, has seen marginal growth in January 2026. Supported by robust demand for SUVs and utility vehicles, even as small car sales remained under pressure, the company sold a total of 174,529 units in the past month, representing a 1% growth over 173,599 units in January 2025. Month-on-month sales dipped by 2% from 1,78,646 units sold in December 2025.

Maruti Sales Breakup – January 2026

Maruti Dzire was the company’s highest selling model last month and the second best-selling car in India after the Nexon. Dzire sales went up to 19,629 units, a 28% year-on-year growth from 15,383 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a positive improvement on a month-on-month basis from 19,072 units sold in December 2025.

Maruti Ertiga also ended the past month with a significant improvement in sales to 17,892 units, up 26% YoY and 8% MoM. It was followed by the Swift hatchback of which 17,806 units were sold, a 4% growth from 17,081 units of January 2025 while MoM sales fell by 5%.

Maruti Brezza accounted for a 19% rise in YoY sales to 17,486 units while its MoM sales fell by 1%. The Brezza was however, the 4th best-selling SUV in India following the Nexon, Punch and Creta. Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which had been the highest selling model in the company lineup in December 2025, slipped to a 5th position as sales declined by 16% YoY and 24% MoM to 16,782 units.

New Victoris has been well received in Indian markets. Sales at 15,240 units showed off a 145% MoM growth from 6,210 unit sales of Dec 2025. It was followed by the WagonR with 15,118 unit sales, a 37% YoY decline while MoM sales went up by 4%. Fronx sales were down to 13,353 units while Alto has drawn positive attention along with the Eeco van at 12,314 and 11,914 unit sales respectively in the last month.

Maruti Sales – Vitara, XL6, S-Presso, Ignis, Celerio

Maruti Grand Vitara slipped by 55% YoY and 18% MoM to 7,030 units. At No. 12 on this list was the XL6 with 3,820 unit sales. While it suffered a 13% YoY decline, its MoM sales were up by 39%. S Presso sales went down drastically to 1,954 units while Ignis sales also fell by 50% to 1,902 units. Its MoM sales however, remained flat. Also posting negative growth was the Celerio with 1,501 units sold in the past month.

A point of mention is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. While it continues to attract overwhelming global acceptance, its domestic sales have been rather lackluster. However, sales took a positive turn in January 2026 with 591 units sold in domestic markets, marking a 263% YoY rise from 163 units of January 2025. The Invicto, Maruti’s most expensive model on sale, has suffered a steep decline in demand down to 197 units in the past month. There had been 556 units and 514 units sold in January 2025 and December 2025 respectively.