Maruti Sales Breakup July 2024 – Swift, WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza, Jimny Grows 405% MoM

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a 10% YoY decline registering total domestic PV sales at 137,463 units in July 2024 compared to 152,126 units in July 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported a 10% decline in domestic sales in July 2024 while its MoM performance remained flat. In its product list, 12 cars have reported a YoY decline though outstanding performance was seen for the WagonR, sales of which showed off double digit growth.

Maruti YoY Sales Breakup July 2024 – Swift Leads

It was the Swift hatchback that commanded the most attention despite a 6% YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 16,854 units last month over 17,896 units sold in July 2023. Sales of the WagonR escalated by 25% YoY to 16,191 units in the past month. There had been just 12,970 units sold in the same month last year.

Ertiga also showed off a robust YoY performance as sales grew by 9% to 15,701 units. However, the Vitara Brezza saw its sales decline by 11% YoY to 14,676 units whereas there had been 16,543 units sold in July 2023. The Vitara Brezza was also the 2nd highest selling sub-compact SUV sold in July 2024. Eeco sales declined marginally to 11,916 units while DZire also suffered a 13% YoY setback with 11,647 unit sales. Fronx sales also ended in the negative by 17% to 10,925 units in the past month from 13,220 units sold in the same month last year.

Posting a 4% YoY improvement in sales was the Grand Vitara with 9,397 unit sales last month. It was also the 2nd highest selling compact SUV in India, though with significantly lower sales figures when compared to that of Hyundai Creta, the No. 1 seller in this segment. Maruti Baleno suffered a hefty YoY decline in sales by 44%. Sales dipped to just 9,309 units in the past month from 16,725 units sold in July 2023.

Alto sales improved by 4% to 7,353 units while double digit de-growth was seen for the XL6 (2,923 units), Celerio (2,465 units), Jimny (2,429 units) and Ignis (2,216 units). S-Presso sales however, saw a 5% YoY improvement to 2,607 units from 2,491 units sold in July 2023 but Ciaz (603 units) and Invicto (251 units) again reported a massive decline by 55% and 67% respectively.

Maruti MoM Sales – July 2024 vs June 2024

Reporting flat sales growth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Maruti Suzuki has seen Swift sales improve by 3% from 16,422 units sold in June 2024 while WagonR also reported a 17% MoM growth. The Ertiga continued in the red with a 1% MoM decline.

Brezza and Eeco each saw its sales escalate by 11% from 15,902 units and 10,771 units sold respectively in June 2024. Dzire continued in the red with sales down 13% MoM while Fronx sales grew by 13% over 9,688 units sold in June 2024. Facing a 3% decline was the Grand Vitara while Baleno sales dipped as much as 38% on a MoM basis from 14,895 units sold in June 2024.

While Alto (-5%) and XL6 (-12%) both reported YoY decline in sales, SPresso and Jimny have seen outstanding sales growth by 61% and 405% respectively. It is worth noting that Maruti Jimny sales have bounced. Lower down the sales list, Celerio (-17%) and Ignis (-13%) both suffered decline while the Ciaz and Invicto saw sales growth of 5% and 96% respectively.