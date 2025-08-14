Maruti Sales Breakup July 2025 – Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga, Swift, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki once again held on to its No. 1 position on the sales list with a strong MoM growth rate

Maruti Suzuki, the No. 1 best-selling OEM in India with a market share of 39.7% has reported 1,37,776 unit sales in July 2025. While this was a flat YoY growth, it did show off a strong 16% improvement on a MoM basis. Let us take a closer look at the sales report for the past month and the performance of each of the models in the company portfolio.

Maruti Sales Breakup July 2025

Maruti Suzuki sales in July 2025 stood at 1,37,776 units. This was a marginal improvement from 1,37,463 unit sales of July 2024. However, the company witnessed sharp MoM growth by 16% when compared to 1,18,906 units sold in June 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is now the best-selling car in July 2025. It has pushed Hyundai Creta second spot while it is the Ertiga that followed close behind. Dzire sales improved by 79% YoY on 35% on a MoM basis to 20,895 units. There had been 11,647 units and 15,484 units sold in July 2024 and June 2025 respectively.

Maruti Ertiga too recorded strong YoY and MoM sales at 16,604 units which was a 6% YoY improvement from 15,701 units sold in July 2024 while MoM sales showed off stronger demand, up by 17% from 14,151 units. WagonR sales declined by 9% YoY to 14,701 units while it witnessed a 14% MoM increase. This popular hatchback has also recorded high global sales which reached the 1 crore (10 million) unit mark since its debut in December 1999.

At No. 4 on the company sales list was Swift. Sales fell by 16% to 14,190 units from 16,854 units on a YoY basis while MoM sales were up by 7% from 13,275 units sold in June. Sales declined both YoY and MoM for the Brezza. It had 14,065 units sold last month.

Fronx sales on the other hand grew significantly. The company has improved its safety features with 6 airbags offered across range. Sales were up to 12,872 units last month from 10,925 units sold in July 2024 relating to an 18% growth. MoM sales were up by 31%. Double digit YoY and MoM growth was reported for the Baleno, sales of which stood at 12,503 units last month. This was a 34% YoY and 39% MoM growth from 9,309 units and 8,966 units sold in July 2024 and June 2025 respectively.

Sales also improved for the Eeco van to 12,341 units while thereafter each of the cars on the company portfolio have seen lower YoY sales with the exception of the Invicto. These models also failed to record sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Sub-10,000 Unit Maruti Sales July 2025

Lower down on the sales order and with relatively lower sales were Grand Vitara (6,373 units), Alto (5,910 units) and XL 6 (2,146 units). While each of these three models reported negative YoY growth, the Alto and XL6 did see MoM sales improve by 17% and 7% respectively.

Ignis sales were down to 1,977 units, an 11% YoY decline but a 33% MoM improvement. Celerio, with 1,392 unit sales last month also suffered a hefty 44% YoY and 32% MoM de-growth while SPresso sales dipped to 912 units and also recorded double-digit YoY and MoM decline in demand.

At No. 15 on the company sales list, Jimny sales dipped to 362 units, recording an 85% YoY and 2% MoM decline while Ciaz sales were down by 71% YoY and 83% Mom to 173 units. Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a highly affordable 7 seater hybrid, is currently seeing high demand. Sales improved by 40% YoY to 351 units from 251 units sold in July 2024 while MoM sales were up 33% over 264 units sold in June.