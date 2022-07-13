Maruti Sales Breakup June 2022 – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto, Ertiga, Brezza

Maruti WagonR continued to retain its No. 1 spot on the June 2022 sales list despite a 1 percent YoY de-growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in the country maintained its top spot in car sales, June 2022, They sold 1,22,685 units, registering a marginal YoY de-growth of 1 percent over 1,24,280 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also fell by 1 percent when compared to 1,24,474 units sold in May 2022. Maruti Suzuki commanded a 38.24 percent market share in June 2022 and was followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors at Nos 2 and 3 respectively with share percentage at 15.27 and 14.09 respectively.

Maruti WagonR topped the sales charts in June 2022. Not only was it the No.1 best-selling hatchback but was the best-selling car across all segments. The company sold 19,190 units of WagonR in June 2022 as against 19,447 units sold in June 2021 relating to a 1 percent de-growth. MoM sales increased by 14 percent from 16,814 units sold in May 2022. It is found that the CNG version of this hatchback is a popular choice among buyers in India.

Maruti Sales Breakup June 2022

At No. 2 was the Swift with a 9 percent YoY de-growth to 16,213 units in June 2022, down from 17,727 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 15 percent MoM growth from 14,133 units sold in May 2022. Maruti Suzuki Baleno witnessed a 10 percent YoY growth to 16,103 units from 14,701 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved 15 percent over 13,970 units sold in May 2022. These three stalwarts, WagonR, Swift and Baleno were also the three best-selling cars in the country in June 2022.

Lower on the list was Maruti Alto with 13,790 units sold last month, up 10 percent YoY over 12,513 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 7 percent MoM growth from 12,933 units sold in May 2022. DZire sales remained flat on a YoY basis at 12,597 units sold in June 2022 and at 12,639 units sold in June 2021. May sales had been at 11,603 units relating to a 9 percent MoM growth.

It was followed by Ertiga with 10,423 unit sales in June 2022, up 5 percent YoY over 9,920 units sold in June 2021. May sales had stood at 12,226 units leading to a 15 percent MoM de-growth. Sales of Maruti Eeco improved on a YoY basis by 10 percent to 10,130 units in June 2022 but dipped 3 percent MoM from 10,482 units sold in May 2022.

Sales of Maruti Celerio surged 1055 percent in June 2022 to 8,683 units up from 752 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also increased 36 percent when compared to 6,398 units sold in May 2022. Sales growth was also seen in the case of the Ignis, up 38 percent YoY to 4,960 units from 3,583 units sold in June 2021 but down 1 percent MoM over 5,029 units sold in May 2022.

Brezza S-Presso, XL6 – Sales June 2022

Maruti Brezza sub-compact sales dipped YoY by 66 percent and 57 percent MoM to 4,404 units. Buyers awaited the new-gen Brezza that launched in India on 30th June. Maruti Suzuki Brezza received over 45,000 bookings even prior to official launch and now demands a waiting period of up to 4 months.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso sales dipped YoY by 87 percent and MoM by 85 percent in June 2022 to 652 units. This is the lowest ever monthly sales reported by Maruti S-Presso since it was launched in India in October 2019, not taking into account the lockdown periods of April and May 2020. The company recently discontinued 6 variants of S-Presso.

Maruti XL6 also posted a 16 percent YoY and 18 percent MoM de-growth to 3,326 units while S-Cross sales dipped 52 percent YoY to 697 units from 1,441 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales also fell by 51 percent. Ciaz, though at the bottom of sales charts, saw a 150 percent YoY growth to 1,507 units, up from 602 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 157 percent from 586 unit sales in May 2022. Maruti is now getting ready to launch their new compact SUV – The Grand Vitara, in coming days.