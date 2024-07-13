Maruti Sales Breakup June 2024 – Swift, Ertiga, Baleno, WagonR, Dzire, Brezza, EECO, Fronx

Boosted by the company’s utility vehicle segment among which are the Brezza, Ertiga and Fronx, Maruti Suzuki sales surged 3% YoY in June 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited was once again the No. 1 automaker in India with a 40% market share. Sales in the past month improved by 3% YoY while the company suffered a 5% MoM setback. Total sales which had stood at 1,33,027 units in June 2023 improved to 1,37,160 units in June 2024 relating to a volume growth of 4,133 units. MoM performance however suffered a 5% decline from 1,44,022 units sold in May 2024.

Maruti Sales – YoY Comparison June 2024 Vs June 2023

Maruti Suzuki Swift saw the highest sales in June 2024 at 16,422 units, a 3% YoY growth over 15,955 units sold in June 2023. In June 2024, the Swift, currently in its 4th generation avatar, has achieved a major milestone, touching sales of 3 million units in India and 6.5 million units globally. At No. 2, Maruti Ertiga achieved the highest percentage growth in June 2024 at 89% with sales up to 15,902 units from 8,422 units sold in June 2023.

Baleno sales also surged 6% YoY to 14,895 units in June 2024, up from 14,077 units sold in the same month last year. Double digit YoY growth was also recorded for the DZire sedan by 44%, up to 13,421 units in the past month from 9,322 units sold in June 2023. There was a growth of 25% for the Brezza, sales of which improved to 13,172 units last month from 10,578 units sold in June 2023. Brezza was the second best-selling sub-4 meter SUV ahead of the Tata Nexon. Maruti Eeco van also found improved demand in June 2024 with sales up 15% YoY to 10,771 units.

At No. 8, Fronx sales also showed off a double-digit YoY growth of 21% to 9,688 units in June 2024. Sales de-growth was seen for the Grand Vitara by 8% with sales dipping from 10,486 units in June 2023 to 9,679 units in the past month. Alto sales also fell YoY by as much as 31% to 7,775 units while the company reported improved demand for the XL6 with a 16% YoY increase in sales to 3,323 units. There had been 2,856 units sold in June 2023. Maruti Suzuki’s sales list also included Celerio (2,985 units), Ignis (2,536 units), S Presso (1,620 units), each of which have suffered a YoY decline in sales. Ciaz ((572 units) and Jimny (481 units) saw 67% and 84% YoY decline in sales while Invicto added 128 units to total sales.

Maruti Sales – MoM Comparison June 2024 Vs May 2024

When comparing sales of the company on a month-on-month basis, sales fell by 5% from 1,44,002 units sold in May 2024 with most models showing a decline in sales. Swift saw its sales dip by 15% MoM from 19,303 units sold in May 2024 while DZire also suffered a 16% MoM decline. WagonR sales fell by 5% MoM from 14,492 units sold in May 2024 while the WagonR joins the Ertiga, Fronx, Swift and Brezza in setting sales milestones, crossing the 10 lakh milestone in 5.5 years.

While the Brezza has suffered a 7% MoM decline in sales, sales of the Ertiga grew by 14% from 13,893 units sold in May 2024 to 15,902 units in the past month. The Baleno too saw sales improved by 16% over 12,842 units sold in May 2024. Fronx sales dipped 24% while Eeco and Grand Vitara sales also fell marginally by 2% and 1% respectively.

While the Alto, XL6, Ignis saw a MoM improvement in sales, sales of the S Presso dipped by 27% MoM over 2,227 units sold in May 2024. Ciaz and Invicto also suffered a MoM setback with 22% and 34% decline in sales while it was the Jimny that saw a surge in demand with a 76% MoM improvement in sales from 274 units sold in May 2024 to 481 units in the past month.