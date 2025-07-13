Maruti Sales Breakup June 2025 – Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Swift, WagonR, Fronx, Baleno

Maruti was once again the only carmaker in India to account for sales well over the one lakh unit mark in June 2025

Maruti Suzuki wholesales declined in June 2025. It suffered a 13% YoY and MoM degrowth with market share dipping to 37.4% from 40.4% share held in June 2024, losing a full three percentage points in its market share. However, like is the case each month, the company has recorded the highest sales as compared to every other automaker in India and was the only company to account for sales well over the 1 lakh unit mark.

Maruti Sales Breakup June 2025

Maruti Dzire topped the company sales charts last month. Sales went up by 15% YoY to 15,484 units from 13,421 units while its MoM sales dipped by 14% over 18,084 units sold in May 2025. Maruti Brezza and Ertiga were close in sales numbers. Brezza sales were at 14,507 units while there were 14,151 units of the Ertiga sold last month. However, it was only the Brezza that witnessed a 10% YoY growth.

Next on the sales list was Maruti Swift. Sales of this hatchback stood at 13,275 units suffering a 19% YoY and 6% MoM decline in demand. Also showing off lower demand was the WagonR at 12,930 unit sales, significantly lower when compared to 13,790 units sold in June 2024 and 13,949 units sold in the month of May 2025.

Maruti Eeco van also suffered a YoY and MoM decline to 9,340 units while sales stood at 10,771 units in June 2024 and at 12,327 units in May 2025. Maruti Fronx showed a marginal YoY increase in demand by 1% to 9,815 units, up from 9,688 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales dipped by a hefty 28%.

Double digit de-growth was also reported for the Baleno with 8,966 units sold last month, a 40% YoY and 23% MoM decline. Lower down the sales order, Vitara sales fell sharply to 6,828 units, a 29% YoY decline whereas its MoM sales performance ended more positively with a notable 31% increase. Alto sales also improved MoM by 2% to 5,045 units. Lower down the sales list, Maruti also had the Celerio (2,038 units), XL6 (2,011 units), Ignis (1,484 units) and S Presso (1,369 units). Of these models only the Celerio witnessed a strong MoM sales performance with a 10% increase in sales.

Two models that have been making its mark in the company portfolio are the Ciaz and Invicto. Ciaz sales were up 80% YoY and also saw a remarkable 124% MoM growth to 1,028 units. Invicto also showed off a 106% YoY growth and 18% improvement on a MoM basis to 264 units. Jimny on the other hand, saw its sales decline to 371 units, down by 23% YoY and 46% MoM.

Maruti Sales Breakup Q2 CY 2025

In Q2 CY 2025, Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 3,93,572 units, marking a 6.09% decline year-on-year compared to 4,19,114 units sold in Q2 CY 2024. Several of the brand’s key models continued to perform strongly, with Dzire leading the pack at 50,564 units, up 11.6% YoY, followed by Brezza (47,044 units, +5.79%) and Ertiga (46,071 units, +6.3%).

Swift also maintained momentum with 42,002 units, growing by 5.24%. However, a sharp decline in sales of models like Wagon R (-12.66%), Baleno (-19.2%), Grand Vitara (-29.14%), and Alto (-36.22%) dragged overall numbers down. On the premium end, Jimny and Invicto showed positive growth, albeit on a smaller base, with the former registering a 46.64% YoY increase. The data highlights a mixed performance across the portfolio, with newer and compact models holding steady, while some mass-market staples faced pressure.