Maruti Sales Breakup Mar 2021 – Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Alto, EECO, Dzire, Brezza

Swift not only spearheaded Maruti’s sales in March 2021 but also recorded the highest YoY growth of 153 percent

Maruti Suzuki ended the FY 2020-21 at a high with a whopping 1,46,203 cars sold by the company in March this year. In comparison, the carmaker sold 76,240 cars during the same month last year and 1,44,761 units in February 2021. Therefore, it registered a YoY and MoM growth of 92 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Swift, Baleno, WagonR Lead Charts

As usual, Swift came out on top as the highest-selling model not only for Maruti but the overall best-selling car in India. The small hatch recorded sales of 21,714 units against last year’s 8,575 units that resulted in YoY growth of 153 percent. In February this year, the carmaker sold 20,264 units resulting in MoM growth of 7 percent.

Swift was closely followed by Baleno with 21,217 units sold last month. During March last year the figure stood at 11,406 units and in February this year, the numbers stood at 20,070 units. This translated to YoY and MoM growth of 86 percent and 6 percent respectively.

The premium hatchback was trailed by WagonR with total sales of 18,757 units in March 2021. The Indo-Japanese OEM sold 10,820 units and 16,919 units in March last year and February this year respectively. This led to respective YoY and MoM growths of 61 percent and 3 percent.

Eeco, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga Return Good YoY Figures

The next four to follow – Eeco (11,547 units), Dzire (11,434 units), Vitara Brezza (11,274 units) and Ertiga (9,303 units) managed to rake in good numbers and resulted in impressive YoY growths of 94 percent, 109 percent, 104 percent and 134 percent respectively. However, all of them witnessed a decline in MoM sales with negative growth of 3 percent, 4 percent, 3 percent and 5 percent respectively.

S-Presso, Celerio, Ignis Sell Decent Numbers

S-Presso earned decent business with sales of 7,252 units last month. The micro crossover managed a YoY growth of 41 percent and MoM growth of 3 percent. Celerio with a sales volume of 4,720 units in March this year recorded YoY growth of 18 percent.

However, its MoM sales declined by 24 percent. With a sales volume of 4,359 units in March 2021, Ignis became Maruti’s second-highest selling model retailed through Nexa dealerships. It recorded YoY and MoM growths of 129 percent and 31 percent.

Maruti’s second MPV offering XL6, registered sales of 3,062 units last month. The Ertiga twin witnessed a YoY growth of 38 percent and MoM growth of 1 percent. The list was rounded off by S-Cross and Gypsy with sales of 2,535 units and 1,628 units respectively. The sedan was the only car from Maruti’s lineup to witness a negative YoY growth of 13 percent.