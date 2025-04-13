Maruti Sales Breakup Mar 2025 – Swift, WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza, Dzire, Fronx, Baleno, Vitara, EECO

Maruti Suzuki recorded total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,50,743 units in March 2025, a slight decline of 1.29% compared to 1,52,718 units sold in March 2024. A detailed look at individual models reveals a mixed performance across the portfolio.

Maruti Car Sales Breakup March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charts was the Swift, registering sales of 17,746 units, up by 12.83% compared to March 2024. WagonR followed closely with 17,175 units sold, growing 4.93% year-on-year. The Ertiga saw a solid 12.87% growth with 16,804 units retailed, while Brezza posted a 13.22% growth at 16,546 units. Dzire saw a minor dip, with sales at 15,460 units, down 2.73% from a year ago. Fronx continued its strong momentum with 13,669 units, a 9.08% rise. However, Baleno witnessed a sharp 20.73% decline, clocking 12,357 units compared to 15,588 units last year.

Grand Vitara also faced a decline of 7.25%, selling 10,418 units. EECO, the versatile van, saw a 13.40% drop with 10,409 units sold. Alto managed to grow 5.73% with sales of 9,867 units. XL6 sales dipped by 31.08% to 3,105 units. Celerio sales also fell sharply by 34.79%, totaling 2,268 units. Ignis recorded 1,900 units, a 31.85% decline compared to March 2024.

S-Presso saw a drop of 28.39%, selling 1,788 units. Interestingly, Ciaz showed growth of 14.58%, albeit on a smaller base, with 676 units sold. Invicto, the newer premium MPV, registered 294 units, slightly lower by 15.52% year-on-year. Jimny, Maruti’s lifestyle off-roader, recorded sales of 261 units, down by 17.92%.

Maruti Car Sales Breakup March 2025 – MoM Comparison

Comparing March 2025 to February 2025, Maruti Suzuki’s domestic passenger vehicle sales fell by 6.25%, down from 1,60,791 units to 1,50,743 units. Here’s how individual models fared. Swift showed a healthy growth of 9.08%, with sales rising from 16,269 units in February to 17,746 units in March. However, WagonR sales declined by 13.60%, falling from 19,879 to 17,175 units. Ertiga witnessed strong growth of 13.02%, registering 16,804 units. Brezza also continued its momentum, growing 7.50% to reach 16,546 units.

Dzire sales grew moderately by 5.21% to 15,460 units. Fronx saw a major dip of 36.31%, dropping to 13,669 units from 21,461 units in February. Baleno too recorded a decline of 20.17%, with March sales at 12,357 units. Grand Vitara slipped slightly by 2.35% MoM, posting 10,418 units, while EECO sales fell by 9.43% to 10,409 units. Alto performed well, growing by 15.53% MoM to 9,867 units.

XL6 showed an impressive surge of 65.34%, with sales rising to 3,105 units in March from 1,878 units in February. On the other hand, Celerio fell steeply by 46.33%, recording 2,268 units. Ignis declined by 20.63% with 1,900 units sold. S-Presso posted a 6.11% growth, clocking 1,788 units in March. Ciaz witnessed a sharp fall of 38.38%, selling only 676 units. Invicto’s sales reduced by 22.63% to 294 units, and Jimny declined by 32.21%, recording 261 units.