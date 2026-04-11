Maruti Sales Breakup March 2026 – Dzire, Ertiga, WagonR, Baleno, Brezza, Fronx, Swift, Alto, EECO

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, continued its prime position on the list of best-selling OEMs in terms of wholesales for March 2026. With 1,66,219 units sold in the said month, the company commanded a 37.1% market share witnessing strong year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) growth.

Total sales in the past month stood at 1,66,219 units, a 10% YoY growth from 1,50,743 units sold in March 2025. MoM sales too ended on a positive note with a 3% rise from 1,61,000 units of Feb 2026. The company benefited from sustained demand across various segments, in particular, its compact cars and utility vehicles.

Top-performing Maruti Models in March 2026

Maruti Dzire claimed a No. 1 position on the sales list with 21,224 units sold in March 2026. It was a 37% YoY and 10% MoM growth over 15,460 units and 19,326 units of March 2025 and Feb 2026 respectively. Ertiga MPV followed with 17,072 unit sales and while it received a 2% YoY growth, it did suffer a 4% decline on a MoM basis.

WagonR sales went down by 1% to 17,025 units but made up in its MoM sales by 14% over 14,885 unit sales of Feb 2026. The Baleno witnessed strong demand. Sales at 16,392 units showed off a strong 33% YoY growth from 12,357 units and MoM sales also went up by 12%. On the other hand, the Brezza sales dipped to 16,130 units signalling a 3% YoY and 10% MoM decline. Maruti is testing the Brezza facelift, which is likely to launch in coming months.

Fronx crossover accounted for 15,540 unit sales, a 14% YoY and 12% MoM growth. It was followed by the Swift that witnessed lower demand as sales fell to 14,545 units in the past month. Among entry-level offerings, Alto registered 11,515 units, showing a 17% YoY increase and 18% MoM growth as well. Eeco van with 11,333 unit sales in the past month, was followed by the Victoris at 11,062 units.

Grand Vitara Leads Sub-10k Segment

In the sub-10,000 unit segment, Grand Vitara had 6,746 unit sales, a 35% YoY decline while MoM sales went up by 15%. The list also included XL6 (3,959 units), Celerio (1,353 units) and Ignis (1,250 units). Out of these three models, the XL6 posted strong YoY and MoM sales while Celerio and Ignis sales declined sharply on a YoY basis.

Maruti Jimny showed off the highest YoY growth in the company portfolio with a 151% rise to 656 units from 261 units. MoM sales also ended positively with a 23% growth. There was also S Presso with 226 units sold and Invicto of which 191 units were sold in March 2026.