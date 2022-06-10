Maruti Sales Breakup May 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki saw a 278 percent YoY growth in sales with WagonR being its best-selling model

Maruti Suzuki once again scaled over every other OEM in terms of sales in May 2022. Total sales in the past month stood at 1,24,474 units, up 278 percent YoY over 32,903 units sold in May 2021. It was a marginal MoM sales growth of 2 percent from 1,21,995 units sold in April 2022.

While every model in the company lineup posted a YoY increase in sales, MoM sales saw sales de-growth across several models. Sales figures cannot really be compared against that of May 21 as it was Phase II of lockdown announced in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maruti Sales Breakup May 2022

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling model in the company portfolio in the past month. Sales stood at 16,814 units, up 706 percent over 2,089 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales dipped 5 percent from 17,766 units sold in April 2022. The WagonR was also the best-selling hatchback in the country and at the top of the best 25 cars sold in May 2022.

Maruti Swift was at No. 2 with 14,133 units sold in May 2022, up 102 percent over 7,005 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 59 percent MoM growth from 8,898 units sold in April 2022. Following at No. 3 was Maruti Baleno with retail sales of 13,970 units, up 191 percent YoY over 4,803 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales improved 28 percent from 10,938 units sold in April 2022.

Maruti Alto saw a YoY growth of 302 percent and MoM growth of 24 percent to 12,399 units in May 2022. Sales figures stood at 3,220 units in May 2021 and at 10,443 units in April 2022. The 2022 Maruti Alto is under test and spy shots show off larger dimensions. It will come with several exterior and interior feature updates while it is also estimated that Maruti could equip the Alto top-spec variant with a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally aspirated motor.

Maruti Ertiga, DZire and Eeco

YoY sales growth was also reported for the Ertiga (12,226 units) by 354 percent while MoM sales dipped 18 percent over 14,889 units sold in April 2022. DZire sales were up 99 percent to 11,603 units in May 2022 from 5,819 units sold in May 2021 while on a MoM basis, sales increased 8 percent over 10,701 units sold in April 2022.

Eeco van sales were up 856 percent YoY to 10,482 units from 1,096 units sold in May 2021 but fell 6 percent MoM over 11,154 units sold in April 2022. The 2023 Eeco is also being tested with expected launch in September 2022. It will also receive feature updates while there are no indications yet on its engine lineup.

Vitara Brezza of which 10,312 units were sold in May 2022 saw a 289 percent YoY growth but a 12 percent MoM decline in sales. There were 11,764 units sold in April 2022. The highest percentage increase was seen in the case of Maruti Celerio with a 3924 percent YoY increase in sales to 6,398 units in May 2022 from 159 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 9 percent over 7,066 units sold in April 2022. There was also the Maruti Ignis (5,029 units), S-Presso (4,475 units), XL6 (4,085 units) and S-Cross (1,428 units) along with 586 units of the Maruti Ciaz sold in the past month.