Maruti Sales Breakup May 2024 – Swift, DZire, WagonR, Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza

In the first month of launch, the Maruti Swift has topped company sales charts while it was also the best-selling car in the country

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India has reported flat YoY growth in May 2024 though sales increased by 4% on a MoM basis. Total sales stood at 1,44,002 units in the past month, a 294 unit volume growth over 1,43,708 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales on the other hand saw a 5% improvement over 1,37,952 units sold in April 2024.

Maruti Suzuki YoY Sales Comparison May 2024 Vs May 2023

Mixed performance was seen across the company portfolio. While double-digit YoY growth was seen across some models, there were others that experienced a significant decline in sales. Maruti Suzuki Swift has emerged as a top seller in the company portfolio while it was also the best-selling car in India in May 2024. Fourth-gen Swift launched on May 9, 2024, overtook the Tata Punch on the top 10 car sales list last month, marking a big achievement for the Swift. Swift sales zoomed to 19,393 units in May 2024, up 12% over 17,346 units sold in May 2023 when its earlier generation model was on sale.

Maruti DZire too has seen outstanding demand with a 42% YoY improvement in sales to 16,061 units in May 2024 over 11,315 units sold in the corresponding month of last year. All-time favorite, WagonR was the 3rd best-selling model in the Maruti portfolio last month, though the hatchback suffered an 11% YoY decline in sales to 14,492 units when compared to 16,258 units sold in May 2023.

Maruti Brezza with 14,186 units sold last month, posting a 6% YoY growth was also the 2nd best-selling sub 4 meter SUV after the Tata Punch. Maruti Suzuki noted outstanding demand for the Ertiga, sales of which improved by 32% YoY to 13,893 units as against 10,528 units sold in May 2023. Baleno however suffered a severe YoY decline by 31% to 12,842 units last month while the Fronx experienced a substantial rise of 29% to 12,681 units sold last month from 9,863 units sold in May 2023.

Lower down the sales list was the Eeco (10,960 units) suffering a 14% YoY de-growth while Grand Vitara (9,736 units) and Alto (7,675 units) came in next on the list. The Celerio (3,314 units), XL6 (3,241 units), S-Presso (2,227 units), Ignis (2,140 units) and Ciaz (730 units) followed in quick succession while it was the Jimny 274 units and Invicto (193 units) that trailed the list.

Maruti Suzuki MoM Sales Comparison May 2024 Vs April 2024

Maruti Suzuki has seen its MoM sales grow by 4% in May 2024 when compared to 1,37,952 units sold in April 2024. It was the Swift that saw the highest MoM sales growth by 374% as against 4,094 units sold in April 2024.

DZire sales improved by just 1% while WagonR suffered a 19% MoM de-growth. Brezza sales also fell by 17% while there was a 3% improvement in Ertiga sales on a MoM basis when compared to 13,544 units sold in April 2024. Fronx and Baleno each suffered a sales de-growth of 11% and 9% respectively while Eeco van sales also fell by 9% MoM.

Grand Vitara saw sales increase by 27% while Alto sales dipped 15%. Celerio saw a 3% MoM increase while XL6 sales dipped 8% and the S-Presso too suffered a 10% MoM decline in sales. Ignis sales grew by 10% while the Jimny too saw its sales increase 7% MoM. Ciaz sales remained flat at 193 units.