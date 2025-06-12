Maruti Sales Breakup May 2025 – Ertiga, Brezza, Swift, WagonR, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Dzire replaced Hyundai Creta as the best-selling car in India in May 2025, with 18,084 unit sales

Maruti Suzuki once again dominated sales charts last month, achieving 135,962 unit sales and capturing a 38.9% market share. Even as the company has witnessed both a YoY and MoM decline in sales, there were 3 of its models at the top of best-selling cars during the past month. Maruti Dzire sedan, Ertiga MUV and Brezza SUV held top 3 positions, each showing impressive YoY growth.

Maruti Dzire at No. 1 in May 2025

At No. 1, both in the company portfolio and on the best-selling car list for the past month was the Dzire. Sales stood at 18,084 units, up by 13% from 16,061 units sold in the same month of last year. It was also positive performance on a MoM basis by 6% when compared to 16,996 units sold in April 2025.

Maruti Ertiga too witnessed both YoY and MoM growth in sales at 16,140 units. This was a 16% YoY and 2% MoM growth. Sales had stood at 13,893 units and 15,780 units in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively. At No. 3 was Brezza with 15,566 unit sales and a 10% YoY growth from 14,186 unit sales seen in May 2024. Its MoM sales declined by 8% from 16,971 unit sales in April 2025. Suffering a YoY and MoM decline in sales was the Maruti Swift hatchback. Sales fell to 14,135 units, down by 27% from 19,393 units sold in May 2024. MoM sales also remained in the negative by 3% when compared to 14,592 unit sales of April 2025.

Maruti WagonR and Fronx followed in quick succession with sales of 13,949 units and 13,584 units respectively. WagonR sales declined YoY but improved by 4% Mom while Fronx saw a more positive YoY growth as compared to its MoM performance. Eeco van sales were higher last month at 12,327 units. This was a 12% YoY and 8% MoM growth over sales in May 2024 and April 2025. The 2025 Eeco van that came in with added safety equipment with 6 airbags as standard fitment across all variants has related to this increase in sales.

Demand dipped for Maruti Baleno down to 11,618 units from 12,842 units sold in May 2024 and 13,180 units sold in April 2025. The Grand Vitara too suffered a double-digit decline in sales to 5,197 units. However, the company has announced a promising landmark where the Vitara is concerned, having crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone in 32 months of launch. This makes the Grand Vitara the fastest C Segment SUV to achieve this sales record.

Lower down the sales charts, Alto saw a 35% YoY and 11% MoM decline in sales. Sales fell to 4,970 units, while there had been 7,675 units and 5,606 units sold in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively. XL6 sales were up by 8% YoY to 3,507 units while it saw a 15% MoM decline. Celerio sales too fell by 44% YoY to 1,861 units even as sales gr4ew by 26% on a MoM basis. Ignis sales declined by 12% YoY and 4% MoM to 1,855 units while S Presso sales slipped by 19% YoY to 1,806 units. S Presso however, showed a massive 149% MoM growth from 726 unit sales of April 2025.

Maruti Jimny Sales Up 149% in May 2025

Maruti Jimny is one of the most niche products sold by the brand in the country. Though sales were strong at the outset, demand slipped in the past few months. However, buyers have recently shown much interest in this vehicle with sales at 682 units in May 2025. This was a 149% YoY growth from 274 unit sales of May 2024. It was also a 58% MoM improvement over 431 units sold in April 2025.

Maruti Ciaz and Invicto completed this sales list. Ciaz sales declined by 37% YoY to 458 units but showed off a strong 43% MoM improvement. Invicto sales on the other hand has seen a 16% YoY and 11% MoM growth to 223 units.