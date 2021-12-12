Maruti Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza, Swift

Maruti Suzuki commanded 55 percent share of total passenger vehicle sales in Nov 2021, with hatchbacks and SUVs making up most of its sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India, has posted a 19.2 percent YoY de-growth in November 2021. Sales which had stood at 1,35,775 units in November 2020 dipped to 1,09,722 units last month. It was however a marginal 1 percent MoM growth over 1,08,991 units sold in October 2021. Market share of the company also fell as a result of these lower sales by 2.7 percent from 47.4 percent held in November 2020 to 44.7 percent last month.

Maruti Suzuki gears up to give fresh updates to some of the models in its lineup in 2022. These will include mid-life updates to WagonR and Baleno hatchbacks, Ciaz sedan and to the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. Even as the other automakers are entering into the electric vehicle arena, Maruti Suzuki states that it has no plans as on date and will instead focus on CNG and Flex Fuel Engines. All electric vehicle launch could only happen by 2025.

Maruti Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – WagonR Tops List

Topping sales list in November 2021 was Maruti Suzuki WagonR and only model apart from Brezza to post positive sales. WagonR sales increased 4 percent YoY to 16,853 units, up from 16,256 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 37 percent MoM sales growth over 12,335 units sold in October 2021.

At No. 2 was Swift with a YoY de-growth of 21 percent to 14,568 units, down from 18,498 units sold in November 2020. It did however see a MoM surge in demand by 59 percent over 9,180 units sold in October 2021. Sales in October dipped to lower level as the Swift is one of the popular models largely affected by shortage in supply of semi-conductors.

Maruti Alto sales stood at 13,812 units in November 2021, down 10 percent over 15,321 units sold in November 2020. It was also a 21 percent MoM de-growth over 17,389 units sold in October 2021. Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza increased by 37 percent YoY in November 2021 to 10,760 units, up from 7,838 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM growth of 34 percent over 8,032 units sold in October 2021.

Maruti Baleno premium hatchback, posted a 44 percent YoY de-growth to 9,931 units, over sales of 17,872 units in November 2020. It was also a MoM de-growth of 36 percent as compared to 15,573 units sold in October 2021.

Baleno has just crossed the 10 lakh unit mark in India. Launched in October 2015, sales touched 8 lakhs by October 2020 and the 9 lakh mark by March 2021. Between April 2021 and November, the company sold 1 lakh units. Maruti plans a larger and more feature rich Baleno facelift in 2022 with connected car features.

Eeco, Ertiga and DZire

Lower down the sales charts were Eeco (9,571 units), Ertiga (8,752 units) and DZire (8,196 units). Each of these posted YoY de-growth while the DZire saw a marginal MoM sales increase by 1 percent. Maruti Suzuki has just upgraded the Eeco van with a front passenger airbag so as to comply with the new safety regulations.

Sales of Celerio, S-Presso, XL6, S-Cross and Ignis followed in quick succession with Ciaz sales down 42 percent to sales of 1,089 units in the past month, from 1,870 units sold in November 2020 but an increase of 2 percent over 1,069 units sold in October 2021.