Maruti Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Baleno, Alto, Swift, WagonR, G Vitara

Most leading automakers posted positive YoY growth in November 2022 recording a 31.3 percent overall sales increase

November 2022 proved to be a growth month for automakers in India. Taking into account leading automakers in the country, there was a YoY growth of 31.3 percent to a total of 3,22,070 units sold in Nov 2022 up from 2,45,214 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales however dipped 4.2 percent from 3,36,229 units sold in October 2022.

Maruti Suzuki continued its reign in the segment with a 41.1 percent market share, down 3.6 percent YoY over 44.7 percent held in Nov 2021. Sales in Nov 2022 were at 1,32,395 units, up 20.7 percent YoY from 1,09,722 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales dipped 5.7 percent from 1,40,337 units sold in Oct 2022.

Maruti Sales Breakup Nov 2022

Maruti had the Baleno as its best-selling model followed by the Alto and Swift. In fact, Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the most sold passenger car in India in November 2022. Baleno sales which had stood at 9,931 units in Nov 2021 increased 111 percent to 20,945 units in the past month. MoM sales also grew 22 percent from 17,149 units sold in Oct 2022.

Maruti’s second best-selling car was the Alto of which the company sold 15,663 units in Nov 2022, up 13 percent YoY from 13,812 units sold in Nov 2021. This hatchback however saw a MoM de-growth of 26 percent from 21,260 units sold in Oct 2022. At no.3 was the Swift with a 4 percent YoY growth to 15,153 units, up from 14,568 units sold in Nov 2021 while sales fell 12 percent MoM from 17,231 units sold in Oct 2022.

Sales of the WagonR have been on the ebb. Sales in October 2022 had stood at 17,945 units dipping 18 percent MoM while YoY sales fell to 14,720 units, down 13 percent from 16,853 units sold in Nov 2021. DZire sales on the other hand, saw tremendous YoY growth by 76 percent to 14,456 units in Nov 2022 from 8,196 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also increased 17 percent from 12,321 units sold in Oct 2021. Ertiga also saw sales increase by 58 percent YoY and 32 percent MoM to 13,818 units in Nov 2022.

Brezza Sales Nov 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has seen a marginal YoY sales growth of 5 percent to 11,324 units from 10,760 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales increased by 14 percent from 9,941 units sold in Oct 2022. The company has received outstanding demand and has a backlog of 73,000 orders for the new gen Brezza with a waiting period of around 6 months.

Maruti Eeco van sales dipped 25 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM to 7,183 units while Ignis sales increased 239 percent YoY to 5,087 units. The company also reported lower sales for the Grand Vitara on a MoM basis to 4,433 units down 45 percent when compared to 8,052 units sold in Oct 2022. In recent news, Maruti Suzuki has just recalled 9,125 units of Ciaz, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6 over a failure in seatbelt assembly.

Lower down the sales list were the XL6 with 2,988 units sold in Nov 2022, down 9 percent YoY but seeing a 20 percent MoM growth from 2,484 units sold in Oct 2022. There was also the S-Presso with 2,588 units sold in the past month reporting a 29 percent and 30 percent de-growth on a YoY and MoM basis respectively. Sales of the Celerio and Ciaz stood at 2,483 units and 1,554 units respectively in the past month.