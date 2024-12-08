Maruti Sales Breakup Nov 2024 – Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza, Fronx, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, EECO, Vitara

Maruti Suzuki, the No. 1 best-selling carmaker in Nov 2024, sold almost as many cars as Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra collectively

Maruti Suzuki, continued to claim its No. 1 spot on the sales charts of November 2024. Leading the sales list with 1,41,312 units and a 40.2% market share, the automaker has recorded a 5% increase when compared to 1,34,158 units sold in Nov 2023. It was however, an 11.5% MoM decline over 1,59,591 units sold in Oct 2024. However, like every other OEM, October sales were boosted by festive demand which usually sees a lull at the year end.

Maruti Sales Breakup Nov 2024 – Baleno Takes the Lead

Maruti Baleno was not only the No. 1 car in the company portfolio, but it was also India’s best-selling car scaling over Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch by significant numbers. Baleno accounted for 16,293 unit sales last month which was a 26% YoY improvement form 12,961 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales, though it increased by a marginal 1% from 16,082 units sold in Oct 2024, saw its position move up from No. 5 to claim a top spot a month later.

At No. 2, Maruti Ertiga saw its sales improve by 18% YoY to 15,150 units. This was from 12,857 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales however, declined by 19% when compared with 18,785 units sold in Oct 2024 when it commanded a No. 1 spot on this list. Brezza in the sub 4m SUV segment saw a YoY improvement by 11% but sales declined by 10% on a MoM basis to 14,918 units. There were 13,393 units sold in Nov 2023 and 16,565 units in Oct 2024.

Fronx at No. 4 saw its YoY sales escalate by a massive 51% to 14,882 units last month. This was a significant growth from 9,867 units sold in Nov 2023. However, MoM sales dived by 9% over 16,419 units sold in Oct 2024. Trailing close behind Fronx was Swift with 14,737 unit sales last month. The hatchback however, suffered a 4% YoY and 16% MoM decline. WagonR too saw its sales dip to 13,082 units in Nov 2024 which was a 16% YoY decline though sales remained flat on a MoM basis.

Another model in the Maruti portfolio to suffer YoY and MoM de-growth was Dzire with 11,779 units sold, a 28% YoY and 7% MoM drop. 2024 Dzire was launched in Nov 2024 and sales could pick up considering its first in segment features along with other feature updates over its earlier counterpart. Maruti Eeco (10,589 units and Grand Vitara (10,148 units) each saw its YoY sales end on a positive note while MoM sales declined.

Maruti Sales Nov 2024 – Sub-10,000 Unit Sales

Unable to surpass the 10,000 unit mark in terms of sales was Alto with 7,460 unit sales and an 8% YoY and 13% MoM decline in numbers. It was followed by XL6 that also saw its sales fall to 2,483 units in the past month while Celerio sales grew to 2,379 units which was a 7% YoY improvement from 2,215 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales however suffered a 22% setback.

Positive sales were reported for SPresso to 2,283 units which was a 21% and 7% YoY and MoM growth respectively. Ignis too saw its sales improve to 2,203 units in the past month which was a 33% improvement over 1,660 units sold in the same month last year while its sales dipped by 17% over 2,663 units sold in Oct 2024.

Jimny sales were down to 988 units recording a 3% and 18% YoY and MoM decline while Ciaz showed the highest percentage growth at 115% to 597 units over 278 units sold in Nov 2023. MoM sales fell by 9%. With 434 units of Invicto sold last month, Maruti recorded a massive 47% MoM growth from 296 unit sales of Oct 2024.