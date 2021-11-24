Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki sales dipped 33 percent YoY in October 2021 primarily due to the acute shortage of semi-conductors that has adversely affected production

Insufficient supplies of components, due to a global semiconductor shortage, affected production of every automaker in the country. Maruti Suzuki had also to take several measures to minimize the effect and ensure smooth flow of production both at its plants. Maruti Suzuki stated that it expects this semiconductor shortage to have an adverse impact on production through the November and possibly well in the new year as well.

Even as Maruti Suzuki commanded the top 25 list of best selling cars in October 2021 with 10 of its models, overall PV sales dipped 33 percent. Sales dipped in the mini and mid-sized sedan segments while UV sales increased on a YoY basis.

Sales in the past month stood at 1.08 lakh units, down 33 percent YoY over 1.63 lakh units sold in October 2020. It was however, a 73 percent growth over 63,111 units sold in September 2021. Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth except for the Ertiga and XL6.

Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Alto Leads the List

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the most sold model in the company lineup. Sales stood at 17,389 units in the past month, down 3 percent over 17,850 units sold in October 2020. It was a sizeable increase of 43 percent on a MoM basis over 12,143 units sold in September 2021. The company gears up for launch of the new gen Alto which has been spied on test. It will be positioned on Suzuki’s Heartect platform and will be bigger and taller than its current counterpart.

At No. 2 was Maruti Suzuki Baleno with sales of 15,573 units, down 29 percent over 21,971 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales improved by 93 percent over 8,077 units sold in September 2021. The next gen Baleno has also been spotted on test. 2022 Baleno will also be positioned on the Heartect platform and will receive several feature updates.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga at No. 3 saw sales of 12,923 units in the past month. This was a growth of 67 percent YoY over 7,748 units sold in October 2020 and a 14 percent growth MoM over 11,308 units sold in September 2021. WagonR sales were at 12,335 units in October 2021, down 34 percent over 18,703 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales however, increased 62 percent as against 7,632 units sold in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Swift, Brezza and DZire

Lower down the sales chart were Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Swift, Brezza and DZire. Eeco van sales crossed the 10,000 unit mark to 10,320 units in October 2021, down 22 percent over 13,309 units sold in October 2020. It was a 32 percent growth when compared to 7,844 units sold in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift saw its sales at 9,180 units in October 2021, down 63 percent over 24,589 units sold in October 2020. It was its MoM sales that deserve a mention. Sales increased 264 percent on a MoM basis when compared to 2,520 units sold in September 2021.

Maruti Brezza and DZire sales dipped 34 percent and 54 percent respectively YoY to 8,032 units and 8,077 units in October 2021. This was against 12,087 units and 17,675 units sold respectively in October 2020. MoM sales surged for both these models, up 329 percent and 277 percent respectively over 1,874 units and 2,141 units in September 2021. The DZire sub compact sedan in its CNG format will soon find itself competing with the new Honda Amaze CNG that has been spied on test.

The S-Presso has seen sales of 4,442 units in October 2021, down 58 percent over 10,612 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales increased 59 percent when compared to 2,793 units sold in September 2021. Maruti XL6 sales were at 4,602 units, up 89 percent over 2,439 units sold in October 2021 and 23 percent over 3,748 units sold in September 2021. The company also sold 1,999 units of the Celerio, 1,526 units of Ignis, 1,524 units of S-Cross along with 1,069 units of Ciaz in October 2021.