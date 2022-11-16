Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno

Maruti sales breakup for October 2022 reveals a decline in sales by 5.42%, when compared to Sep 2022

A juggernaut in Indian automotive sector, Maruti Suzuki is the highest-selling car maker in India. It leads this industry with around 1 lakh units over the second best-seller. Such is its popularity.

Adding to its muscle the most, we have Alto which sold 21,260 vehicles and is the highest-selling car in India. When compared to 17,389 units sold a year ago and 24,844 units sold a month before, Alto registered 22.26% YoY growth and a decline of 14.43% MoM. Market share dropped from 16.74% to 15.15% MoM.

Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2022

WagonR took 2nd spot but registered its numbers in a similar fashion to Alto. With 17,945 vehicles, WagonR registered 45.48% YoY growth and 10.62% MoM growth. Just like Alto, its market share dropped from 13.53% to 12.79% MoM. Swift is the first car on this list to register positive growth in both MoM and YoY analysis. With 17,231 vehicles sold with its name, Swift’s numbers grew by 87.70% YoY and 43.74% MoM.

Baleno takes 4th place with 17,149 units which is just a hair under Swift’s numbers. With 15,573 units sold a year ago and 19,369 units sold a month before, Baleno witnessed 10.12% YoY growth and an 11.46% MoM drop in its figures. Dzire fell in the green throughout. It sold 12,321 units and saw 52.54% YoY growth and 28.33% MoM growth.

Ertiga takes 6th place and is the highest-selling MPV in the country. It is the only one on this list to have its numbers decline YoY by 18.80% and grow by 12.85% MoM. By selling 10,494 units in October 2022, Ertiga held 7.48% of total Maruti’s sales. Brezza sales continue to drop MoM, a trend that we noticed when analysing sales for September 2022.

Brezza sold 9,941 units last month and registered 23.77% YoY growth over Vitara Brezza sales a year ago and 35.64% MoM drop in its figures. This accounted for a loss in volume of 5,504 units MoM. India’s only passenger van, Eeco, sold 8,861 units last month. It was not enough to cross the figures that it managed to achieve in October 2021 and September 2022. Maruti’s current flagship Grand Vitara showed a 68.84% MoM growth which is the highest on this list. With 8,052 units sold, Grand Vitara accounted for 5.74% of Maruti Suzuki’s total sales.

Ignis, Celerio, S-Presso Sales Oct 2022

Ignis saw 4,743 vehicles sold in its name and registered 210.81% YoY growth, the highest YoY growth on this list, and a 17.51% MoM decline. Celerio sold close to Ignis at 4,296 units and like Ignis, registered 115% YoY growth and 20.30% MoM decline. S-Presso and XL6 took 12th and 13th spots on the list with 3,676 and 2,484 units sold last month respectively. When YoY and MoM analysis was conducted, both of them fell in the red completely. S-Presso sales dropped by 17.24% YoY and 22.28% MoM, while XL6 sales dropped by 46.02% YoY and 18.85% MoM.

Despite being the least selling of Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio, Ciaz sedan sold 1,884 units last month and registered 76.24% YoY growth and 38.63% MoM growth. Maruti’s previous flagship S-Cross, was discontinued and replaced with Grand Vitara. In total, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,40,337 units in October 2021. When compared to 1,08,991 units sold in October 2021, Maruti gained 31,346 units in volume which accounts for 28.76% YoY growth. When compared to 1,48,380 units sold during the festive season, Maruti Sales lowered by 8,043 units accounting for 5.42% MoM decline.