Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Ertiga, Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno, Vitara, Alto, WagonR

Ertiga was the No 1 selling Maruti in Oct 2024, with 18,785 units sold – It was followed by Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno and others

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the No. 1 selling car maker in India reported a 5% decline in YoY sales in October 2024. Sales fell to 1,59,591 units in the past month from 1,68,047 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales on the other hand, saw a 10% growth from 1,44,962 unit sales in Sept 2024.

Maruti Sales Oct 2024 – Ertiga and Swift Lead

Maruti Ertiga and Swift continued to command top 2 spots on the company sales list. Ertiga sales were up 32% YoY to 18,785 units from 14,209 units sold in Oct 2023. This 7 seater model also saw an 8% MoM growth from 17,441 units sold in Sept 2024.

Maruti Swift, at No. 2, suffered a 15% YoY decline to 17,539 units in Oct 2024. There had been 20,598 unit sales in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 8% over 16,241 units sold in Sept 2024. Swift was followed by Brezza which posted a 3% YoY and 8% MoM growth to 16,565 unit sales last month.

The company also saw improved demand for Fronx, sales of which stood at 16,419 units in Oct 2024. This related to a 45% YoY and 18% MoM growth from 11,357 units sold in Oct 2023 and 13,874 units sold in Sept 2024. In October 2024, Fronx also achieved a major milestone. It became the first car in the passenger vehicle segment to reach a sales target of 2 lakh units.

Maruti Baleno sales dipped by 3% on a YoY basis to 16,082 units in Oct 2024 from 16,594 unit sales of Oct 2023. MoM sales however, posted a 13% increase from 14,292 units sold in Sept 2024. Grand Vitara on the other hand, saw outstanding demand in the past month. Sales improved by 30% YoY and 37% MoM to 14,083 units. This was over 10,834 units and 10,267 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively.

WagonR sales fell by 37% YoY to 13,922 units, down from 22,080 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 4% from 13,339 units sold in Sep 2024. Dzire also suffered a YoY decline but improved MoM sales to 12,698 units. New gen Dzire that has just been launched is sure to take up sales to great heights in the month ahead especially since it has now achieved a 5 Star safety rating in GNCAP.

Eeco van sales dipped 10% YoY and 2% MoM to 11,653 units. Alto sales also suffered a YoY and MoM decline to 8,548 units. There had been 11,200 units of Alto sold in Oct 2023 and 8,655 units in Sep 2024.

Maruti Sales Oct 2024 – Sub-5,000 Unit Sales

Showing off lower sales was Maruti XL6 with 3,285 unit sales in the past month, a 25% YoY and 12% MoM decline. Maruti sales list also had Celerio (3,044 units), Ignis (2,663 units), S-Presso (2,139 units) and Jimny (1,211 units). Jimny sales, though it declined by 35% on a YoY basis, saw a sharp improvement by 102% MoM over 599 units sold in Sep 2024. The sales list was trailed by Ciaz (659 unit) and Invicto (296 units) both of which have seen lower demand