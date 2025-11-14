Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Dzire, Ertiga, WagonR, Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Victoris, Brezza, Vitara

Maruti sales improved substantially with new GST 2.0 reforms making a positive impact on small and compact cars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the No. 1 best-seller in the passenger vehicle segment has recorded significant sales growth in Oct 2025. Sales were driven by strong festive demand coupled by the positive impact of the new GST tax structure that came into effect from 22nd Sept 2025. The company commanded the sales list with 1,76,318 unit sales and a healthy 37.8% market share.

Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – YoY Vs MoM

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales stood at 1,76,318 units in Oct 2025. It was a 10% YoY growth from 1,59,591 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales were up by 33% over 1,32,821 units sold in Sept 2025. Maruti Suzuki had six models in the top ten best-selling cars list across India for October 2025. Each of these models showed strong growth with the Dzire, Ertiga and WagonR continuing their upward trajectory. Swift and Grand Vitara sales however displayed lower demand.

Dzire, the best-selling model in the company portfolio saw sales of 20,791 units in the past month. This was a hefty 64% YoY growth from 12,698 units while MoM sales were up 4% over 20,038 units in Sept 2025. Ertiga sales also grew both YoY and MoM to 20,087 units. MoM sales growth was more pronounced at 66% over 12,115 units sold in Sept 2025.

The company’s third top selling car, WagonR saw a 36% YoY and 23% MoM growth in sales to 18,970 units while Fronx sales were up 4% to 17,003 units over 16,419 units sold in Oct 2024. MoM sales showed a stronger 24% improvement from 13,767 units sold in Sept 2025. As compact cars continue to show strong promise, the Baleno has marked a 5% YoY and 28% MoM growth. Sales last month improved to 16,873 units. On the other hand, the Swift has suffered an 11% YoY decline to 15,542 units from 17,539 units sold in Oct 2024. MoM sales remained flat.

Maruti Eeco, Victoris, Brezza, G Vitara

At No. 7 in the company portfolio was the Eeco van. Sales were up 16% YoY and 35% MoM to 13,537 units. The relatively new Victoris, launched in Sept 2025 also displayed strong demand with 13,496 unit sales last month. It marked a substantial 217% MoM growth over 4,261 unit sales of Sept 2025. The Victoris, sold via Arena outlets, currently commands a waiting period of around 2 to 3 months as order books cross the 25,000 unit mark.

YoY sales declined for both the Brezza and Grand Vitara at 12,072 units and 10,409 units respectively. Both these models however, saw positive MoM growth. As markets shift away from entry level hatchbacks, the Alto has suffered a 27% YoY decline to 6,210 units. It did make up for MoM sales which rose by 14% from 5,434 units sold in Sept 2025.

Maruti Suzuki’s sales list also had the XL6 with 3,611 units sold last month, with double-digit YoY and MoM growth while S-Presso sales also went up to 2,857 units. The list also had the Ignis (2,645 units), Celerio (1,322 units) and Jimny (592 units) each suffering strong YoY decline while MoM sales improved strongly. Invicto sales went up to 301 units while Ciaz recorded 0 sales.