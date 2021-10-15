Maruti Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ertiga, Brezza

Every model in the company lineup posed de-growth except for the Ertiga and XL6 that received significant attention

The auto industry as a whole registered a dip in sales to the extent of 36.6 percent. PV sales in the past month stood at 1,85,636 units as compared to 2,92,858 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales, also suffered a de-growth of 39 percent as against 2,59,555 units sold in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, like every other automaker in India, faces a severe shortage in semi-conductor supplies affecting car sales. Sales dipped 57 percent to 63,111 units in September 2021, down from 1,47,912 units sold in September 2020.

Maruti Sales Breakup Sep 2021

However, the company still managed to retain its No.1 position ahead of Hyundai and Tata Motors by a significant margin. MoM sales, also suffered a de-growth of 39 percent when compared to 1,03,187 units sold in August 2021. These reduced sales brought down market share from 50.5 percent held in September 2020 to 34 percent in the past month.

Every model in the company lineup posted de-growth except for the Ertiga 7 seater MUV and XL6, a 6 seater MUV. Demand for both these models were high both in terms of YoY and MoM sales.

Alto and Ertiga Top Sales List

Topping the sales charts was the Maruti Suzuki Alto with 12,143 units sold last month, down 33 percent over 18,246 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales of the Alto also dipped marginally by 8 percent over 13,236 units sold in August 2021. The 2022 Alto has been spied on test inside the company plant. It is slated to come in with a new platform and an increased wheelbase over its current counterpart.

Next in terms of sales was the Ertiga with a 13 percent YoY growth. Sales which had stood at 9,982 units in September 2020 increased to 11,308 units in the past month. MoM sales also saw significant growth, up 81 percent over 6,251 units sold in August 2021.

At No. 3 was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which also suffered a de-growth of 58 percent to 8,077 units in the past month down from 19,433 units sold in September 2020. MoM growth dipped 48 percent over 15,646 units sold in August 2020. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also in the making and is set for launch early next year. It will come in with several feature updates allowing for a more premium pricing.

The 4th best selling model in the company lineup was the Eeco van. Sales dipped 30 percent in a YoY basis to 7,844 units, down from 11,220 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales fell 26 percent as against 10,666 units sold in August 2021.

WagonR with a 57 percent YoY de-growth to 7,632 units sold in September 2021. This was down from 17,581 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales of the hatchback also fell 21 percent from 9,628 units sold in August 2021. Maruti Suzuki now gears up for the next gen WagonR which will come in with a more curvaceous body and revised exterior and interior features. According to sources, Maruti Wagon R is scheduled to make its global debut in December 2021.

Maruti XL6 Sales Growth

On a more positive note, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 posted a growth of 80 percent in a YoY basis to 3,848 units sold last month. This was up from 2,087 units sold in September 2020 and a 41 percent growth over 2,658 units sold in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift sales also dipped significantly last month. It was down to 2,520 units, an 89 percent de-growth over 22,643 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales suffered an 80 percent de-growth over 12,483 units sold in August 2021. This premium hatchback, launched in 2005 and that has repeatedly topped the sales charts, hit a cumulative sales milestone of 25 lakh units in September 2021.

Closely following Maruti Swift was the DZire sedan with 2,141 units sold last month, down 85 percent over 13,988 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales also fell 63 percent from 5,714 units sold in August 2021. Maruti Suzuki also noted de-growth in the case of the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross which were down to 1,874 units and 1,529 units. Ciaz sales were at 981 units and Ignis sales dipped 84 percent to 522 units.