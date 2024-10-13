Maruti Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Ertiga, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Fronx, WagonR, Dzire, Vitara

Ertiga was the top selling Maruti car with over 17k units – Swift, Brezza, Baleno and Fronx completed top 5

In September 2024, Maruti Suzuki reported a slight decline in overall sales compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the month amounted to 1,44,962 units, representing a 3.88% drop from the 1,50,812 units sold in September 2023. This decline, while modest, reflects varied performances across the company’s wide range of models.

Maruti Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Top Performers

Despite the overall decline, some models demonstrated significant growth. Maruti Ertiga was the top performer in the lineup, recording a strong 28.93% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The popular MPV sold 17,441 units, up by 3,913 from last year’s 13,528 units. The strong demand for family-friendly vehicles like the Ertiga highlights its continued relevance in the Indian market, where space and practicality are key factors for buyers.

Maruti Swift also saw a positive sales trend, with a 10.46% growth compared to September 2023. A total of 16,241 units were sold, up from 14,703 units in the same month last year. The Swift’s appeal as a sporty and stylish hatchback continues to attract a wide range of consumers, ensuring its place among the top-selling cars in the country.

Maruti Brezza managed a slight 2.14% increase in sales, with 15,322 units sold, compared to 15,001 units in September 2023. While the growth is modest, the Brezza’s popularity as a compact SUV remains strong. Similarly, Maruti Fronx exhibited solid growth with a 21.12% YoY increase, selling 13,874 units compared to 11,455 units last year.

Struggling Models

However, not all models fared well. Maruti Baleno, despite being one of the company’s flagship premium hatchbacks, saw a significant decline in sales. The model registered a 22.40% drop, selling only 14,292 units compared to 18,417 units in September 2023.

Similarly, the Maruti WagonR faced a 17.91% decrease in sales. The tall-boy hatchback, which has long been a favourite among budget-conscious buyers, sold 13,339 units, down from 16,250 units last year. The decline could be attributed to the rise in demand for compact SUVs, which offer similar practicality with added benefits. Another sharp decline was observed in the sales of the Maruti Dzire, which dropped by 21.81%, selling only 10,853 units compared to 13,880 units last year. This is likely due to the nearing launch of new gen Dzire next month.

Other Notable Performances

Maruti EECO, known for its versatility and affordability, saw a 6.83% increase in sales, with 11,908 units sold. Meanwhile, the Grand Vitara, another key model for Maruti, experienced a 12.52% drop in sales, with 10,267 units sold compared to 11,736 last year. In contrast, the entry-level Alto continued to perform well, with an 11.09% increase in sales, registering 8,655 units in September 2024.

At the lower end of the chart, models like the XL6 (-17.22%), Celerio (-0.15%), and Ignis (up 22.28%) displayed mixed performances. S-Presso and Ciaz faced significant declines of 33.28% and 55.60%, respectively. Additionally, the Jimny saw a sharp 77.40% drop in sales, while the Invicto recorded a 19.79% decline.