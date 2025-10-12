Maruti Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Dzire, Swift, WagonR, Brezza, Vitara, Victoris, Fronx, Baleno, Ertiga

The new Maruti Victoris entered the list marking strong sales numbers in Sept 2025

Maruti Suzuki recorded sales of 1,32,821 units in September 2025, marking a year-on-year decline of 8.38%. This drop in volume also led to a fall in market share, which slipped to 35.1% from 40.4% in September 2024 — a reduction of over 5 percentage points.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Breakup Sept 2025

Maruti Dzire was the best-selling model in the company portfolio last month. Sales stood at 20,038 units with an 85% YoY growth from 10,853 units sold in Sept 2024. MoM sales also improved by 21% when compared to 16,509 units sold in Aug 2025. Maruti Dzire along with the WagonR and S-Presso were the only 3 models to show off strong YoY and MoM performance.

At No. 2, Swift sales dipped to 15,547 units, down by 4% on a YoY basis from 16,241 units sold in Sept 2024. MoM sales however, increased by 26% as against 12,385 units in Aug 2025. Stronger demand was also seen in the case of WagonR with 15,388 unit sales last month marking a 15% and 6% YoY and MoM growth respectively. Fronx sales at 13,767 units declined by 1% YoY but marked an 11% MoM growth from 12,422 unit sales. Baleno sales also fell YoY by 8% to 13,173 units while MoM sales ended stronger by 5% over 12,549 units of Aug 2025.

Maruti Ertiga and Vitara Brezza demand declined to 12,115 units and 10,173 units last month with both posting double digit YoY and MoM decline. Lower down the sales list was the Eeco van. Sales declined sharply last month to 10,035 units. This was a 16% YoY and 7% MoM decline as there had been 11,908 units and 10,785 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively. The Grand Vitara also saw sales dip significantly by 45% on a YoY basis to 5,698 units even as its MoM sales saw a marginal 1% de-growth. Alto sales were down to 5,434 units marking a 37% YoY and 2% MoM decline.

New Maruti Victoris adds 4,261 units to Sales Tally

The new Maruti Victoris has been well received. It has crossed over 25,000 bookings and waiting period has been extended to around 10 weeks. This new entrant into the company portfolio accounted for sales of 4,261 units last month. Sales of the XL6 also fell sharply to 2,170 units while it was the S-Presso that has seen strong demand. S-Presso sales at 1,774 units have witnessed a 4% YoY growth from 1,708 units of Sept 2024 while it was strong MoM gains by 33% as against 1,333 units sold in Aug. Lower down the sales list, Ignis (1,704 units), Celerio (1,033 units) and Jimny (296 units) each posted YoY and MoM decline in sales and Invicto sales also fell to 215 units.

Maruti Sales Q3 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported total sales of 4,01,875 units in Q3 2025, a 5.55% decline year-on-year compared to 4,25,501 units in Q3 2024. Despite the overall dip, the brand continues to dominate India’s passenger vehicle market with over 38% market share, led by strong demand for the Dzire, Ertiga, Wagon R, and Swift.

The Dzire emerged as the star performer this quarter, registering 57,442 units and clocking an impressive 73.4% YoY growth, becoming Maruti’s best-selling car for the quarter. The Baleno and Fronx also showed positive trends with modest growth of 5.9% and 5%, respectively, while the Ertiga, Swift, and Wagon R saw marginal declines due to shifting demand patterns post-GST price revisions and supply adjustments.

However, key models such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Alto witnessed sharp YoY declines of 23%, 37.9%, and 31.3%, respectively. The Ciaz dropped steeply by 91%, reflecting Maruti’s diminishing focus in the sedan segment. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Victoris made its mark with 4,261 units, helping offset losses from older models.

Despite the decline, Maruti remains the clear market leader with a strong, diverse lineup spanning hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, and SUVs. The company’s next growth phase is expected to be supported by its upcoming hybrid models and EV roadmap, set to roll out in 2026.