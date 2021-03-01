Maruti Sales Feb 2021 Registers 8.3% Growth – 1.44 Lakh Cars Sold

Domestic sales have grown by 8.3% while cumulative sales have grown by 11.8% in Feb 2021

Maruti Suzuki reports total (domestic and exports) wholesales at 11.8 percent growth. Sales is up at 1,64,469 units from 1,47,110 units. YTD FY21 sales decline is reported at 12.8 percent down at 1,290,847 units from 1,479,505 units.

MSIL exports grew 11.9 percent in Feb 21, up at 11,486 from 10,261 units. YTD FY21 exports are still in the red at 13.3 percent decline. Down at 84,542 units from 97,459 units. Total domestic sales including units delivered to Toyota is up at 1,52,983 units at 11.8 percent growth up from 1,36,849 units. YTD total domestic sales decline is reported at 12.7 percent. Down at 1,206,305 units from 1,382,046 units.

Maruti cars sold to Toyota

While YTD numbers have dwindled across segments owing to low business volumes in the immediate aftermath of a nationwide Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, MSIL did see na improvement in vehicles sold to Toyota.

Sales volume grew to 5.5k units last month, having more than doubled from 2,699 YoY. YTD FY21 sales to Toyota is reported at 32,427 units, up from 22,898 units. With a month to go before the FY ends, business reported until now has surpassed total cars sold to Toyota in FY20.

Maruti segment-wise sales

Even LCV segment sales has improved. 2,722 units of Super Carry were sold last month, up from 448 units sold in Feb 20. YTD LCV sales has improved by almost a quarter, up at 26,241 units from 21,042 units. Sales in the segment has already surpassed total LCV sales in the previous fiscal.

Total domestic PV sales last month was up at 1,44,761 units at 8.3 percent growth from 1,34,150 units. YTD domestic sales decline is reported at 14.2 percent, down at 1,247,637 units from 1,338,106 units.

As always, the bulk of MSIL’s domestic sales is contributed by the compact segment. Together, mini and compact segment sales accounted for over a lakh units in sales. At 1,04,476 units, sales growth is reported at 7.3 percent, up from 97,327 units. Of this compact (WagonR, Swift, Celery, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S) segment sales is up at 80,517 units at 15.3 percent growth, up from 69,828 units. Alto and S-Presso sales is reported at 23,959 units at 12.9 percent decline, down from 27,499 units.

Ciaz sales too has been on a decline for a while now. Sales fell to 1,510 units, down 40.6 percent from 2,544 units. YTD Ciaz sales has almost halved. MSIL lists a range of vehicles as UVs. They include the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara, Brezza, and XL6. Segment sales improved 18.9 percent up at 26,884 units from 22,604 units. Eeco van sales remains stable at 5.9 percent growth. Sales is reported at 11,891 units, up from 11,227 units.