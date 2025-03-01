Maruti Sales Feb 2025 at 1.60 Lakh Units – Grows YoY, Declines MoM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded total sales of 1,99,400 units in February 2025, showing a slight increase compared to 1,97,471 units in February 2024. The company maintained steady domestic and export performance, with domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales remaining stable while utility vehicle sales continued to rise.

Maruti Domestic Sales Deb 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s total domestic sales, including PV, LCV (Super Carry), and sales to other OEMs, stood at 1,74,379 units, an improvement over 1,68,544 units in February 2024.

Passenger Vehicles (PV): The company sold 1,60,791 units, marginally higher than 1,60,271 units a year ago.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV): The Super Carry LCV reported 2,710 units, down from 3,126 units in February 2024.

Sales to OEMs (Toyota): Increased significantly to 10,878 units, up from 5,147 units in February 2024.

Segment-Wise Breakdown

Mini Segment (Alto, S-Presso): Witnessed a drop in sales, with 10,226 units, compared to 14,782 units in February 2024.

Compact Segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR): Grew slightly to 72,942 units, from 71,627 units last year.

Mid-Size Segment (Ciaz): Showed an increase, with 1,097 units compared to 481 units in February 2024.

Utility Vehicles (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6): 65,033 units were sold, marking a rise from 61,234 units last year.

Vans (Eeco): Sales declined slightly to 11,493 units, down from 12,147 units in February 2024.

Exports and Total Sales

Maruti Suzuki exported 25,021 units in February 2025, lower than 28,927 units in February 2024. Despite this, total sales, including domestic and exports, grew to 1,99,400 units, compared to 1,97,471 units last year. Maruti Suzuki’s year-to-date (YTD) sales from April 2024 to February 2025 stood at 2,041,282 units, reflecting a steady increase from 1,948,127 units in the same period last year, driven by strong domestic demand and rising exports.

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Indian automobile market, with steady domestic sales and growing demand for utility vehicles. While the mini car segment saw a decline, the compact and utility vehicle categories performed well. With increasing focus on SUVs and growing exports, Maruti Suzuki remains a key player in the industry.