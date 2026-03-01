Maruti Sales Feb 2026 – Domestic Stagnant, Exports Grow 56%

Maruti Suzuki has reported total sales of 2,13,995 units in February 2026, registering healthy growth over 1,99,400 units sold in February 2025. The growth has been driven by strong performance in the Utility Vehicle segment and a sharp rise in exports.

Domestic PV Sales At 1.61 Lakh Units

Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,61,000 units in February 2026, marginally higher than 1,60,791 units in the same month last year.

The Mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) recorded sales of 10,238 units, almost flat compared to 10,226 units in February 2025. The Compact segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR) posted 66,386 units, lower than 72,942 units last year. Combined Mini + Compact sales stood at 76,624 units, down from 83,168 units in February 2025. Total passenger car sales stood at 76,624 units, down from 84,265 units YoY.

Maruti’s Utility Vehicle portfolio — including Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 — registered 72,756 units in February 2026, up from 65,033 units in February 2025. This segment continues to be the primary growth driver for the brand, offsetting the softness seen in entry-level hatchbacks and sedans.

Vans & LCV

Eeco (Vans category) recorded 11,620 units, slightly higher than 11,493 units last year. Light Commercial Vehicle (Super Carry) sales came in at 3,130 units, up from 2,710 units YoY. Including LCVs, total domestic sales (PV + LCV) reached 1,64,130 units, compared to 1,63,501 units in February 2025. Sales to other OEMs (Toyota) stood at 10,710 units, marginally lower than 10,878 units last year. This took total domestic sales (PV + LCV + OEM) to 1,74,840 units, up from 1,74,379 units YoY.

Exports Jump 56%

Exports were a major highlight in February 2026. Maruti shipped 39,155 units overseas, a sharp rise from 25,021 units in February 2025 — marking growth of over 56% YoY. With strong export momentum, total sales (Domestic + Exports) climbed to 2,13,995 units in February 2026, up from 1,99,400 units last year.

FY26 Performance (April 2025 – February 2026)

For the April–February FY 2025-26 period:

– Domestic PV sales: 16,56,910 units (vs 16,10,024 units last year)

– Total domestic sales (PV + LCV + OEM): 17,96,728 units (vs 17,41,665 units)

– Exports: 4,00,734 units (vs 2,99,617 units)

– Total sales (Domestic + Exports): 21,97,462 units (vs 20,41,282 units)

Overall, February 2026 highlights Maruti’s continued shift towards SUVs and strong export-led growth, even as entry-level passenger car volumes remain under pressure.