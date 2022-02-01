Maruti Sales Jan 2022 Decline – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga

Even as Maruti Suzuki had offered hefty discounts all through January 2022, sales suffered a YoY de-growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has released their sales report for January 2022. The company sold a total (domestic sales and exports) of 154,379 units in January 2022. This was against 1,60,752 units sold in January 2021.

The company attributes this de-growth to a severe shortage of electronic components which has had an adverse impact on production. Though reporting a YoY de-growth, sales on a YTD basis increased from 11,26,378 units sold in the April to January 2021 period to 13,18,202 units in the same period this year.

Maruti Sales Jan 2022 Decline

Taking into account category wise sales, the mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso saw a YoY de-growth to 18,634 units, down from 25,153 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales remained more or less flat at 1,76,580 units sold in the April-January 2022 period from 1,77,547 units sold in the same period of 2021.

The compact segment, which includes the likes of the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis and Swift besides the Tour S and WagonR saw sales at 71,472 units in the past month. This was down from 76,935 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales in this segment dipped to 5,44,772 units in the past 10 month period of April 2021 to January 2022 from 5,56,929 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which falls within the mid-size segment, sales increased from 1,347 units sold in January 2021 to 1,666 units in the past month. YTD sales also posted significant growth to 12,123 units from 10,714 units sold in the year ago period. This took total PV sales in the mini, compact and mid-size segments to 91,772 units in January 2022 down from 1,03,435 units sold in January 2021 while YTD sales dipped to 7,33,475 units from 7,45,190 units sold in 2021 period.

Utility Vehicles and Vans – Jan 2022 Sales Maruti

Maruti Suzuki sells the Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Brezza and XL 6 in the utility vehicle segment. Sales in the past month increased to 26,624 units up from 23,887 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales also saw substantial growth to 2,40,340 units in the April to January 2022 period from 1,76,043 units sold in the same period last year.

Of the Eeco van, sales slipped to 10,528 units in the past month, from 11,680 units sold in January 2021. YTD sales however, showed an increase to 89,934 units from 81,643 units sold in the same period last year.

Total Domestic PV Sales in the past month dipped 7.25 percent to 1,28,924 units from 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021. It was however a MoM sales growth of 4.80 percent over 1,23,016 units sold in December 2021. YTD sales in 2022 increased to 10,63,749 units from 10,02,876 units sold in the 2021 period.

LCV sales also dipped to 3,537 units in the past month from 3,604 units sold in January 2021 while YTD sales increased to 26,356 units from 23,519 units sold in the same period last year.

Sales to Other OEMs

Some of the passenger vehicles in the Maruti Suzuki lineup are shared with Toyota Kirloskar Motors. Of these, the company sold 3,981 units in the past month, down from 5,703 units sold in January 2021.

YTD sales however, increased substantially to 40,238 units from 26,972 units sold in the same period of 2021. Total exports increased to 17,937 units last month over 12,445 units shipped in January 2021 while YTD shipments stood at 1,87,859 units from 73,056 units shipped in the same period last year.