Maruti Sales July 2022 At 1.42 L – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,75,916 units in July 2022 – 1,45,666 domestic sales and 9,939 sales to other OEM while exports stood at 20,311

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India by volume, has seen outstanding sales growth in July 2022. Sales improved across all segments both on YTD basis. This was despite the company facing severe shortage of electric components as is being faced by every other automaker in the country as well.

Maruti Suzuki Sales July 2022

Maruti Suzuki total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 1,75,916 units in July 2022. This was a growth over 1,62,462 units sold in July 2021. YTD total sales also improved from 5,16,076 units sold in the April-July 2021 period to 6,43,847 units sold in the same period of 2022.

In the Mini segment, that includes the Alto and S-Presso, sales stood at 20,333 units in July 2022, up from 19,685 units sold in July 2021. YTD sales increased from 66,925 units sold in April-July 2021 to 69,320 units in the same period of 2022. In July 2022, the company discontinued some variants of the S-Presso, citing lower sales.

Sales of compact models such as the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift, TourS and WagonR, the company reported sales of 84,818 units in July 2022, up from 70,268 units sold in July 2021. YTD sales also improved to 2,89,695 units in the 2022 period from 2,31,778 units sold in the same 4 months of 2021. This took mini and compact segment sales to 1,05,151 units in July 2022 from 89,953 units sold in July 2021.

Ciaz sales dipped to 1,379 units in July 2022 from 1,450 units sold in July 2021 while YTD sales increased to 4,051 units from 3,968 units sold in April-July 2021. UV sales that includes the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 also fell to 23,272 units in July 2022 from 32,272 units sold in July 2021. YTD sales improved to 1,04,124 units from 92,283 units sold in the 2021 period. Eeco van sales also increased to 13,048 units in the past month. Total domestic PV sales thereby stood at 1,42,850 units in July 2022, up 6.82 percent from 1,33,732 units sold in July 2021. It was also a 16.44 percent MoM growth from 1,22,685 units sold in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki CVs and Exports

On the company’s commercial vehicle lineup, LCV sales that included the Super Carry had 2,816 units sold in July 2022, up from 2,768 units sold in July 2021. It was a significant YTD growth to 13,633 units in the April – July 2022 period from 6,824 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Maruti Suzuki also sells some of its models to other OEMs. These sales were at 9,939 units in July 2022, up from 4,738 units sold in July 2021. YTD sales also improved to 28,462 units from 15,715 units sold in the April-July 2021 period.

Total domestic sales which had been at 1,41,238 units in July 2021 improved to 1,55,605 units in July 2022 while YTD sales went up from 4,49,333 units to 5,54,099 units in the April-July 2022 period. Maruti Suzuki exports in the past month stood at 20,311 units. This was a de-growth when compared to 21,224 units shipped in July 2021. However, YTD exports grew to 89,748 units during the April-July 2022 period as against 66,743 units shipped in the same 4 month period of 2021.