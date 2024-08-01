Maruti Sales July 2024 Decline 10% YoY – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno, Ertiga

Almost all segments reported decline – Even the UV segment sales were down in July 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported a total sales volume of 175,041 units in July 2024. This figure comprises 140,354 units sold domestically, 10,702 units sold to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and 23,985 units exported. The company’s domestic sales witnessed a decline, with 137,463 units sold in July 2024 compared to 152,126 units in July 2023, marking a decrease of 14,663 units or 9.64%.

Maruti Sales July 2024

In contrast, exports saw a positive trend, with 23,985 units sold in July 2024, up from 22,199 units in July 2023, reflecting an increase of 1,786 units or 8.05%. Sales to Toyota showed substantial growth, with 10,702 units sold in July 2024 compared to 4,746 units in July 2023, an increase of 5,956 units or 125.50%.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment also experienced growth, with 2,891 units sold in July 2024 compared to 2,559 units in July 2023, an increase of 332 units or 12.97%. Despite the growth in exports, sales to Toyota, and LCVs, the overall total sales of Maruti Suzuki decreased. The total sales in July 2024 amounted to 175,041 units, down from 181,630 units in July 2023, resulting in a decrease of 6,589 units or 3.63%.

In the passenger cars segment, the Mini segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, recorded sales of 9,960 units in July 2024 compared to 9,590 units in July 2023. The Compact segment, which includes models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, saw a decline with 58,682 units sold in July 2024 compared to 67,102 units in July 2023.

The Mid-Size segment, represented by the Ciaz, sold 603 units in July 2024, a significant drop from 1,348 units in July 2023. Overall, the total passenger car sales amounted to 69,245 units in July 2024, down from 78,040 units in July 2023. The Super Carry light commercial vehicle sold 2,891 units in July 2024, up from 2,559 units in July 2023.

Utility Vehicles and Vans

The utility vehicles segment, which includes models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, achieved sales of 56,302 units in July 2024, down from 62,049 units in July 2023. The Vans segment, represented by the Eeco, saw a slight decrease with 11,916 units sold in July 2024 compared to 12,037 units in July 2023. Overall, total domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 137,463 units in July 2024, down from 152,126 units in July 2023.

Overall Sales Summary

Maruti Suzuki’s combined domestic and export sales in July 2024 totalled 175,041 units, a slight decrease from 181,630 units in July 2023. This reflects the company’s dynamic market environment, with varying trends across different vehicle segments. The overall sales performance in July 2024 highlights both challenges and areas of growth for Maruti Suzuki.