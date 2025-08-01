Maruti Sales July 2025 – Sharp Rise In Total Sales YoY, MoM

Maruti sales across its compact lineup increased strongly in July 2025 while UV demand declined

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India by volume, has reported a sizeable increase in total sales. Sales which included both domestic and exports surged to 1,80,526 units in July 2025, up from 1,75,041 units sold in July 2024. It was also an even stronger MoM growth over 1,67,993 unit sales of June 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Sales July 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s mini segment where the company offers the Alto and S-Presso failed to attract much of buyer’s attention. Sales fell sharply to 6,822 units last month, from 9,960 units sold in July 2024. In FY2025-26 period as well, the Mini segment accounted for just 26,344 units, down from 40,776 units sold in the same period last year.

There was a positive sentiment seen across the Maruti Suzuki Compact segment. Sales of the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR improved to 65,667 units last month from 58,682 unit sales of July 2024. YTD sales however, declined to 2,42,937 units as against 2,47,890 units sold in the year ago period. This took sales in the mini and compact segments to 72,489 units in July 2025 and at 2,69,281 in the FY2025-26 period.

In the mid-size segment, Maruti has a sole offering in the form of the Ciaz which is currently at the end of its life cycle. Sales fell sharply to 173 units last month from 603 units sold in July 2024. YTD sales also ended significantly lower at 1,980 units from 2,772 units.

UVs Face YoY and YTD Decline

Demand for Maruti Suzuki’s Utility segment also fell sharply both on a YoY and YTD basis. In this segment, the company offers models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6. Sales in July 2025 dipped to 52,773 units, down 6% from 56,302 units while during the period April to July 2025, a total of 2,14,641 units were sold. This was a lot lower than 2,19,432 units sold in the same 4 month period of 2024.

Maruti Eeco van continues to garner attention of buyers in India. Sales last month stood at 12,341 units, up from 11,916 units while in FY2025-26 there were 45,445 units sold, a marginal decline from 45,707 units sold in the Fy2024-25 period. Total passenger sales in domestic markets remained flat at 1,37,776 units, marginally lower as compared to 1,37,463 units sold in July 2024. YTD sales fell to 5,31,348 units from 5,56,577 units.

LCVs that include the Super Carry saw its sales decline to 2,794 units last month from 2,891 unit sales of July 2024. YTD sales were somewhat higher at 11,304 units in the FY2025-26 period from 10,837 units sold in the same period last year.

Sales to other OEMs fell to 8,211 units in July 2025 from 10,702 units sold in the same month last year while YTD sales improved to 37,018 units from 34,950 units. Exports saw a sharp 32% improvement as global demand surged to 31,745 units lasts month from 23,985 units sold in July 2024. There were also 1,28,717 units shipped in the FY 2025-26 period over 94,545 units exported during the same months last year.