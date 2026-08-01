Maruti Sales July 2026 – Highest Ever Domestic, Total At 2.41 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has registered its highest-ever monthly domestic sales, selling 2,00,123 vehicles in India during July 2026. Including exports, the company reported total sales of 2,41,421 units, reflecting a 33.73% year-on-year growth over 1,80,526 units sold in July 2025.

Compared to July 2025, domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 42.41% to 1,96,203 units, while total domestic sales, including LCVs, stood at 2,00,123 units. Compared to June 2026, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 33.30%, rising from 1,47,187 units to 1,96,203 units, highlighting a sharp improvement in market demand.

UVs Lead Growth, Passenger Cars Cross 1 Lakh

Passenger car sales (Mini + Compact + Mid-size) stood at 1,03,456 units in July 2026, up from 72,662 units in the same month last year. Utility vehicles continued to remain the biggest growth driver, rising to 78,851 units from 52,773 units, an increase of over 26,000 units.

The utility vehicle portfolio includes Brezza, Ertiga, eVitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6. With Fronx continuing to perform strongly and Victoris adding fresh volumes, Maruti’s SUV lineup is seeing sustained momentum. Eeco van sales increased to 13,896 units from 12,341 units.

Super Carry LCV sales rose to 3,920 units, up from 2,794 units a year ago. Sales to Toyota also witnessed healthy growth during the month, increasing 36.91% to 11,242 units from 8,211 units in July 2025. Exports, however, declined 5.32% to 30,056 units, compared to 31,745 units in the corresponding month last year.

FY27 Sales Up Over 30%

During the April-July period of FY27, Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 9,24,145 vehicles, registering a robust 30.46% growth over 7,08,387 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales during the four-month period increased 35.77% to 7,21,431 units. Exports grew 20.26% to 1,54,792 units. Super Carry LCV sales rose 19.42% to 13,499 units. Sales to Toyota stood at 34,423 units, slightly lower than 37,018 units recorded in the same period last year.