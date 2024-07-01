Maruti Sales June 2024 – SUV Sales Improve, Hatcback Sales Decline

Maruti Suzuki sales rose by 12% to 1,79,228 units in June 2024 boosted largely by utility vehicle sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India by volumes has reported outstanding sales growth for the month of June 2024. Sales across its passenger vehicle segment saw some ups and downs with models across the mini, compact and mid-size range suffering a YoY setback while sales were boosted by utility vehicle and van sales. In the commercial vehicle segment, the company also reported lower sales with LCV sales in the red.

Maruti PV Sales June 2024

Sales of mini-segment cars, which include the Alto and S-Presso, dipped to 9,395 units last month from 14,054 units in June 2023. YTD sales also suffered a setback with 30,816 units sold in the April-June 2024 period from 40,400 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Compact cars, among which are models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, showed a very marginal decline in sales. Sales in the past month stood at 64,049 units down from 64,471 units sold in the same month last year. This took total sales in the mini and compact segment to 73,444 units last month from 78,525 units sold in June 2023 while YTD sales also fell to 2,20,024 units in June 2024 from 2,51,225 units sold in June 2023.

Ciaz sales also fell to 572 units and 2,169 units on a YoY and YTD basis as against 1,744 units and 3,753 units sold respectively a year ago. Immense growth was seen across the utility vehicle segment that included vehicles such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Invicto S-Cross and XL6. Sales of 52,373 units last month was an impressive sales tally when compared to 43,404 units in the same month a year earlier. YTD sales also showed an affirmative effect with 1,63,130 units sold in the April-June 2024 period from 1,26,401 units sold in the same 3 month period of last year.

In the van segment, sales of the Eeco grew to 10,771 units last month against 9,354 units sold in June last year, while YTD sales were up to 33,791 units over 32,676 units sold in the same period of 2023. Total domestic PV sales thus improved YoY to 1,37,160 units in June 2024 from 1,33,027 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 3.11% growth while volume increase was 4,133 units. It was a MoM de-growth of 4.75% when compared to 1,44,022 units sold in May 2024.

Maruti Total Sales and Exports in June 2024

In the light commercial vehicle segment which has the Super Carry as the sole model, sales fell to 2,758 units last month from 2,992 units sold in June 2023. On a Year to Date basis, there was also a negative effect with sales at 7,946 units during the months of April-June 2024 as against 8,079 units sold in the same 3 month period of last year.

This took total domestic sales (PV+LCV) to 1,39,918 units in June 2024, up from 1,36,019 units sold in June 2023. YTD sales also grew to 4,27,060 units over 4,22,134 units sold in the same period of 2023. Maruti Suzuki also sells certain models to other OEMs, primarily Toyota. It is these sales that have escalated by huge numbers with 8,277 units sold in June 2024, up from 3,629 units sold in June 2023 while YTD sales also showed off growth from 12,678 units sold in FY23-24 period to 24,248 units in the just concluded quarter of April – June 2024.

Total sales (PV+CV+OEM) also improved to 1,48,195 units in June 2024 from 1,39,648 units sold in June 2023 while YTD sales stood at 4,51,308 units, a marked improvement over 4,34,812 units sold in the same period last year. Another area where Maruti Suzuki has seen outstanding growth is in exports. Exports of the company improved to 31,033 units in June 2024 which was a notable increase over 19,770 units shipped in June 2023. YTD sales also saw promising growth to 70,560 units in the April to June 2024 period from 63,218 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti accounted for total sales (domestic + exports) at 1,79,228 units in June 2024, a 12.43% growth from 1,59,418 units sold in June 2023 while relating to a volume increase of 19,810 units. YTD sales also showed growth to 5,21,868 units, up from 4,98,030 units sold in the same period of 2023.