Maruti Sales June 2025 – Sharp Dip In YoY, MoM Analysis

India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, Maruti Suzuki, has closed the sales account for the month of June 2025 with a significant slowdown in sales in both YoY and MoM aspects. The company’s total sales (Total Domestic + Exports) stood at 1,67,993 units, which fell short of achieving YoY and MoM positive sales prospects in June 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Sales June 2025

The company’s domestic sales stood at 1,18,906 units, which was a 13.31% YoY and 12.54% MoM decline, when compared to the 1,37,160 units sold in June 2024 and 1,35,962 units sold in May 2025. This led to a volume loss of 18,257 units YoY and 17,056 units MoM.

As seen in the sales breakup, Maruti Suzuki sold 6,414 units in the Mini segment, down from 9,395 units from June 2024, where the company offers Alto and S-Presso. In FY2025-26, Mini segment contributed 19,522 units, down from 30,816 units last year. The Compact segment followed a similar trajectory.

This is where the company sells Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR. The 54,177 units sold last month and 1,77,270 units in FY25-26, fell short from the 64,049 and 1,89,208 units sold a year ago. Ciaz, even though it is at the end of its life cycle, saw 1,028 units up from 572 units from last year.

Demand for Maruti Suzuki’s Utility segment also fell down, where the company offers Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6. In June 2025, this segment saw 47,947 units which was considerably lower than last year’s 52,373 units. Even the Eeco Van saw sales slowdown in June 2025 as it sold 9,340 units, down from 10,771 units sold a year ago.

Total domestic PV sales stood at 1,18,906 units in June 2025 and 3,93,572 units in FY25-26, down from 1,37,160 and 4,19,114 units respectively from last year. Company’s LCV sales also took a slight hit last month in YoY analysis. Sales to other OEMs and exports were the saving grace as both of them registered YoY growth at the rate of 6.46% YoY and 21.94% YoY, respectively.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Speaking about the sales performance for the month of June 2025, Mr Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said “The slowdown in passenger vehicle sales is largely due to a sharp decline in the smaller segment cars. Historically, passenger vehicle sales used to grow at 1.5 times the GDP growth.

But now even after 6.5% GDP growth, the car market is nearly flattish. This is because the once mass small car segment is not participating in the growth at all. This is clearly an affordability issue. Since 2019, entry-level price point in the industry has jumped by over 70%, largely driven by stricter regulations and the sales of smaller cars have fallen by over 70%.”