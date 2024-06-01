Maruti Sales May 2024 – UV Sales Grow, Mini, Compact sales Decline

The new gen Maruti Suzuki Swift along with the upcoming DZire sedan are set to boost company sales significantly in the months ahead

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the No. 1 automaker in India has revealed their sales results for May 2024. Sales in domestic markets improved only marginally by 0.20% YoY to 1,44,002 units in the past month, from 1,43,708 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales however, performed better with a 4.39% growth over 1,37,952 units sold in April 2024.

Passenger Vehicle Sales May 2024

Across the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki has experienced lower sales for the mini segment that comprises the Alto and S-Presso models. Sales dipped to 9,902 units in the past month from 212,236 units sold in May 2023 while on a YTD basis sales fell to 21,421 units from 26,346 units sold in the FY2023-24 period.

The compact segment among which are models such as the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, etc, sales also suffered a YoY and YTD setback to 68,206 units and 1,25,159 units in the May 2024 and FY 24-25 period respectively. This saw total Mini and Compact sales at 78,108 units with a YoY and YTD decline. Latest 4th generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has attracted the attention of buyers in the country with its increased safety equipment and the fact that it commands the best-in-segment fuel efficiency while it rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Tata Tiago.

Ciaz sales also suffered a setback down to 730 units last month from 992 units sold in the same month last year while YTD sales were down to 1,597 units. It was the company’s utility vehicle segment that saw outstanding growth. Sales surged to 54,204 units in the past month, up from 46,243 units sold in May 2023 while YTD sales were well over the 1 lakh unit mark from 82,997 units sold in FY 2023-24 period.

Eeco van sales also fell to 10,960 units thus taking total PV sales to 1,44,002 units, a YoY growth over 1,43,708 units sold in May 2023 while YTD sales remained flat at 2,81,954 units. Exports dipped significantly by 34.41% to 17,367 units last month from 26,477 units shipped in April 2024 while sales to other OEMs (Toyota) increased by 109.38% to 10,490 units last month from 5,010 units sold in May 2023. Along with a total of 2,692 units of LCVs sold, the company has recorded total sales of 1,74,551 units in May 2024 a de-growth of 1.98% over 1,78,083 units sold in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Total Sales May 2024

With some highs and lows seen across the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki also suffered a setback in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) space in which it has the Super Carry as its only model. Sales dipped to 2,692 units in the past month from 2,888 units sold in May 2023 while YTD sales improved to 5,188 units from 5,087 units.

Total domestic sales (PV+LCV) improved just marginally to 1,46,694 units in May 2024 from 1,46,596 units sold in the same month last year. The company also sells some of its cars to Toyota Kirloskar Motors, sales of which improved by 109.38% YoY to 10,490 units in May 2024 from 5,010 units sold in May 2023 while outstanding growth was also seen in terms of YTD sales thus taking total sales (PV+CV+OEM) to 1,57,184 units in the past month from 1,51,606 units sold in the same month last year.