Maruti Sales May 2025 – Domestic PV Sales Dip, Exports Shine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has released its sales report for May 2025, revealing total sales of 1,80,077 units, registering a growth of 3.2% over May 2024 (1,74,551 units). The total includes domestic sales (passenger vehicles + LCV + OEM), exports, and sales to other OEMs.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Dip Slightly

– Domestic PV sales stood at 1,35,962 units, a decline of 5.6% compared to 1,44,002 units in May 2024.

– The Mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) saw a significant YoY drop of 31.5%, selling 6,776 units compared to 9,902 units last year.

– The Compact segment (Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, Ignis) also dropped by 9.6%, selling 61,502 units vs 68,206 units in May 2024.

– Ciaz, the only mid-size sedan in the portfolio, registered 458 units, a drop from 730 units YoY.

– The Utility Vehicle segment (including Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Invicto, Jimny) provided a much-needed cushion, growing slightly to 54,899 units, up from 54,204 units.

– The Eeco van posted a solid performance, selling 12,327 units as against 10,960 units, up 12.5% YoY.

LCV and OEM Sales Hold Steady

– The Super Carry LCV posted 2,728 units, marginally up from 2,692 units last year.

– Sales to other OEMs (Toyota) dropped slightly to 10,168 units, compared to 10,490 units in May 2024.

Exports Surge 80% YoY

Maruti Suzuki’s exports surged impressively by 80%, with 31,219 units shipped in May 2025 compared to 17,367 units in the same month last year. This robust performance helped offset the dip in domestic PV sales.

Cumulative Sales: April–May FY2025-26

For the first two months of FY2025-26 (April and May), Maruti’s cumulative total sales stood at 3,59,866 units, up from 3,42,640 units in the same period last fiscal – a growth of 5% YoY.

Key Takeaways

– Decline in Mini and Compact segments dampened PV domestic growth.

– Utility vehicles and Eeco showed resilience.

– Exports and LCVs helped balance the overall volume.

– Despite domestic headwinds, total sales reflected a healthy YoY uptick.

As Maruti continues to focus on portfolio diversification and new launches in both ICE and electric segments, future sales momentum is likely to hinge on buyer sentiment and evolving market dynamics.