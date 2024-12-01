Maruti Sales November 2024 – Swift, Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, Vitara

Even though Maruti Suzuki is primarily known for small, budget and affordable vehicles, there is an uproar in more premium offerings

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has been holding the top position for a very long time. With an expansive portfolio and loyal customer base, Maruti’s sales appeal is unmatched in India. The 1,81,531 units of total sales from Maruti Suzuki and YoY growth is a testament to its popularity.

Maruti Sales November 2024

For the month of November 2024, Maruti Suzuki pushed a total (Total Domestic + Total Exports) of 1,81,531 units with a YoY growth of 10.39% over 1,64,439 units from last year. If we take sales performance FTD 2024-25 (April – November), we get staggering figures like 14,51,383 units, up by 2.66% from 14,13,741 units.

Breaking down the numbers, we have to start from Maruti’s Mini segment consisting Alto and S-Presso. This segment is on a decline with SUV popularity and with 9,750 units last month, sales dropped from 9,959 units last year. FTD, we got 82,224 units, down from 97,077 units sold last year.

Even Maruti’s compact segment consisting of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR saw a slight decline as there were 61,373 units sold as opposed to 64,679 units from last year. Saving grace was mid-size segment consisting of Ciaz sedan. Even though it is at the fag end of its life cycle, Ciaz clocked 597 units last month, up from 278 units sold last year.

Maruti cars branded under the ‘Utility’ segment have been witnessing steady growth. This is where we find vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, XL6 and Jimny. This segment sold 59,003 units as opposed to 49,016 units sold last year. FTD, Maruti sold 4,73,312 units as opposed to 4,14,631 units sold a year ago.

Being the only one to cater to Vans with Eeco, Maruti has steady sales in this segment as seen by 10,589 units sold last month, as opposed to 10,226 units sold a year ago. The company also caters to selling cars to other brands like Toyota with great numbers. Sales to other OEMs stood at 8,660 units last month, almost doubled from 4,822 units from last year.

Maruti Exported 28,633 Units

The company also makes Super Carry LCV, which sold 2,926 units last month, up from 2,509 units sold from last year. In total, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,52,898 units in the domestic market with a gain in YoY sales as opposed to 1,41,489 units. FTD, Maruti’s total domestic sales stood at 12,41,306 units, which is an impressive feat compared to last year’s 12,36,298 units.

Where exports are concerned, Maruti Suzuki has taken decent strides and is pushing itself to do better. This is evident as company’s exports grew from 22,950 units last year to 28,633 units in November 2024. Even in FTD figures, we can see the growth from 1,77,443 units last year to 2,10,077 units last month.