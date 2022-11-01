Maruti Sales Oct 2022 Grows – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Vitara

With a total PV sales of 1,40,337 units, Maruti Suzuki sales dropped by 5.42% as opposed to 1,48,380 units sold in September 2022

Country’s highest-seller, Maruti Suzuki, has registered a sizable positive growth for the month of October 2022. Mini cars like Alto, S-Presso constituted 24,936 units last month which is a positive rise from 21,831 units sold a year ago. When we take YTD sales, this segment accounted for 145,992 units from Apr-Oct , up from 1,24,153 units last year.

Compact vehicles like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR accounted for a combined sales of 73,685 units last month as opposed to 48,690 units sold a year before. When YTD sales are considered, Maruti witnessed massive growth in October 2022 with 5,07,113 units over 3,46,936 units in YTD 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Sales October 2022

Mini+Compact segment combined, sales were just a little shy of lakh units. When compared to 70,521 units sold a year ago and taking into account a massive 653,105 units sold Apr-Oct 2022 over 4,71,089 units sold in Apr-Oct 2021, Maruti has registered massive growth in Mini and Compact segments, which is its main forte.

Ciaz, a mid-size vehicle, only managed to sell 1,884 units taking the total sales till now, to lakh units. Maruti has a slew of utility vehicles too. Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, and newly launched Grand Vitara sales combined, stood at 30,971 units as opposed to 27,081 units sold a year before. YTD sales stood at 1,94,601 units, up from 1,62,160 units a year ago.

Brezza is the company’s highest-selling SUV. Ertiga takes the crown of highest-selling MPV in India. Maruti has its fair share in making vans as well. With Eeco being the only one in India, it is a no-brainer that it sold 8,861 units in October 2022. That being said, it saw a drop in sales YoY when compared to the 10,320 units sold a year before.

When YTD Apr-Oct sales are concerned, Eeco performs well and sold 78,371 units, up by 60,670 units sold a year ago in the same period of time. Maruti Suzuki total PV sales stood at 1,40,337 units in October 2022, up from 1,08,991 units sold last year. YTD sales saw a massive boost with 9,34,887 units sold, up from 7,02,083 units sold a year ago.

Maruti CV Sales Oct 2022

The Indian manufacturer makes LCVs like Super Carry which sold 2,913 units in the country. Sales dropped from 3,797 units sold a year ago. YTD sales grew, with 22,422 units, up from 16,513 units sold a year ago. Sales to other OEMs like Toyota stood at 3,822 units which also declined YoY to over 4,225 units. YTD analysis reveals that OEM supply increased from 26,645 units to 42,457 units.

Maruti Suzuki exports stood at 20,448 units in October 2022 over 21,322 units a year ago. Exports grew in YTD analysis from 1,26,249 units to 1,53,080 units. Total Domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) stood at a massive 1,47,072 units and sales grew over 1,17,013 units sold in India in the same time, a year ago. YTD figures saw a massive growth from 7,45,241 units to a hair under a million units.

In total, Maruti Suzuki sales (Domestic+Exports) managed to push out 1,67,520 units in October 2022 as opposed to 1,38,335 units a year in October 2021. YTD sales cross the million mark with 11,52,846 units in Apr-Oct 2022 over 8,71,490 units in Apr-Oct 2021, which is a massive feat.