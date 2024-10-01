Maruti Sales Sep 2024 At 1.45 Lakh – Domestic Decline YoY and QoQ

Maruti sales in September 2024 were boosted primarily by its UV lineup while mini and van sales too improved marginally

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in India, has reported improved sales in September 2024. Total sales across all segments which included both domestic sales and exports stood at 1,84,727 units in the past month. This was a 1.87% YoY growth over 1,81,343 units sold in September 2023.

Maruti Sales Sep 2024

In domestic markets, sales fell to 1,44,962 units, down by 3.88% over 1,50,812 units sold in Sept 2023. However, it was a marginal 1.32% improvement over 1,43,075 units sold in August 2024. Exports on the other hand surged significantly by 23.18% from 22,515 units shipped in Sept 2023 to 27,728 units in the past month. Maruti also sells certain cars to Toyota as rebadged models. This too has seen a 56.10% YoY growth to 8,938 units in Sept 2024 from 5,726 units sold in Sept 2023

Category wise breakup of sales in Sept 2024 saw the mini segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso report a marginal growth to 10,363 units, up from 10,351 units sold in Sept 2023. Its YTD sales however fell to 61,787 units over 72,550 units sold in the FY2023-24 period.

Maruti cars in the compact segment, among which are the Baleno, Celerio, DZire and Ignis along with the Swift and WagonR too, saw lower demand on a YoY and YTD basis. Sales dipped to 60,480 units in Sept 2024 while YTD sales fell to 3,66,421 units. This took total sales in the mini and compact segments down to 70,843 units YoY and 4,28,208 units YTD, a significant decline over 78,902 units and 4,91,479 units sold in corresponding periods of the previous year. The new Swift and DZire, with sportier designs and several other driver and passenger comforts and conveniences could surely boost sales in this segment in the months ahead.

Maruti Ciaz sales too fell considerably but its models in the UV segment witnessed improved demand with 61,549 units sold in the past month. This was over 59,272 units sold in Sept 2023. YTD sales also grew to 3,43,665 units over 3,06,468 units sold in the FY 2023-24 period. The Eeco van also perceived better demand with numbers increasing YoY to 11,908 units and 68,600 units on a YTD basis. In the Light Commercial Vehicle segment, that has the likes of the Super Carry, sales were up to 3,099 units last month from 2,294 units sold in Sept 2024. YTD sales also grew to 16,431 units over 15,496 units sold in the FY 2023-24 period.

Maruti Sales to Other OEMs – YoY and YTD Growth

Maruti Suzuki has seen improved sales to other OEMs. These sales which stood at 5,726 units in Sept 2023 improved to 8,938 units in the past month. YTD sales also improved drastically to 54,097 units whereas the company had sold 28,940 units to other OEMs in the FY 2023-24 period. This took total sales (PV+LCV+OEM) to 1,56,999 units, a decline over 1,58,832 units sold in the Sept 2023 period. YTD sales too suffered a setback to 9,15,142 units in the FY 2024-25 period over 9,17,543 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Maruti however, has observed improved demand in global markets. Its exports grew to 27,728 units in Sept 2024 from 22,511 units shipped in Sept 2023 while YTD exports surged to 1,48,276 units over 1,32,542 units sold in the FY 2023-24 period.

Maruti Sales Q3 2024 Vs Q3 2023

Taking into account the period of July 2024 to Sept 2024, Maruti sales in domestic markets fell by 7.31%. Sales which had stood at 4,59,052 units in the Q3 2023 period dipped by 33,552 units to 4,25,500 units in the corresponding period of the current year. Exports on the other hand improved greatly. The company shipped 77,716 units in Q3 2024, a growth of 12.11% or 8,392 units over 69,324 units shipped in the Q3 2023 period.

Sales to Toyota also improved to 29,849 units in the Q3 2024 period, an 83.55% growth from 16,262 units sold in Q3 2023 while LCV sales were also up 14.40% to 8,485 units over 7,417 units sold in the Q3 2023 period. Due to lower sales in domestic markets, total sales in the Q3 2024 period dipped by 1.90% to 5,41,550 units from 5,52,055 units, relating to a 10,505 unit volume decline. Except for sales in domestic markets, which fell by 3.26% to 8,44,614 units, the company’s YTD sales across Exports (1,48,276 units), sales to other OEMs (54,097 units) and LCV sales (16,431 units) each reported significant growth.